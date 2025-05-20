After 13 playthroughs, one Elden Ring player is still haunted by a mysterious item, only to be let down by the burden of knowledge

There's plenty of loot squirrelled away in nooks and crannies all over Elden Ring. Searching around cliff edges, down caves, or just around the outskirts of the map can get you new daggers, shields, and even the much-loved cookbooks, which are definitely worth all the effort it takes to find them. But one item has managed to evade a seasoned player for 13 playthroughs.

"13 playthroughs in and I proudly don't have the slightest idea what the fuck that item is," Separate_Finance_183 says. Standing on a cliff's edge underneath Raya Lucaria Academy, you can see a glimmering rare item left on a rocky outcrop. It's much too far for someone to jump the gap, even with Torrent's help, but where there's a will, there's a way.

If you go back into Raya Lucaria Academy and head to the Schoolhouse Classroom Grace, turn left into a room full of bookcases, and look for the empty bookcase; you'll find the false wall. Heading through this will lead you down a path to the rocky outcrop where this rare item sits.

Unfortunately, the prize at the end of the treasure hunt is nothing more than a Glintstone Crown. "It's one of those Karl Marx Burger King heads," one player says. "Not worth picking up unless you really like them." Specifically, it's the Olivinus Glintstone Crown, which increases your intelligence but, in return, reduces your HP by 10%. But, in all honesty, all of the Glintstone Crowns do look like the Burger King mascot, so the description does hold up.

There's plenty of wacky armour in Elden Ring. There's the Albinauric Mask, which makes you look like a sad frog while raising Arcane, Azur's Glintstone Crown that increases Comet Azur, or my personal favourite, the Mushroom Crown, which raises attack power. These types of armour may look cool or complete a cursed look, but they aren't really that helpful, considering the cons that usually decrease HP or Stamina. "I don't wear them, but I respect the powerful aura of those who do," another player says.

That's not to say any of them are useless. The Glintstone Crowns do come in handy every now and then. I used the Twinsage Glintstone Crown to complete the Fringe Tower puzzle, which gives you the Gavel of Haima and the Cannon of Haima on completion, but getting that crown was a bit of a pain, as I fought off enemies and parkoured over the slippery rooftops of Raya Lucaria Academy.

So with that in mind, finding the Olivinus Glintstone Crown is a walk in the park. The mysterious loot may not have been anything special, considering Separate_Finance_183 has been wondering what it may be for 13 playthroughs, but at least it's not a cookbook.