Cult of the Lamb may be a murder-happy fever dream, but the devs have principles: 'We wouldn't want to fleece players'

Cult of the Lamb is one of my all-time favourite games for a lot of reasons. The dungeon runs are brilliantly fun, the cultists are adorable, and I always have time for a good farming sim. But something I've always appreciated is the value for money.

"We have a really great relationship with the community, and we want to make sure they feel like they're getting value for money," Massive Monster's art director, James Pearmain, tells me. "Especially when the game is on sale, if you buy the bundle, you get pretty good value. There's a lot in there."

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

Whenever a friend comes to me asking for gaming recommendations, Cult of the Lamb is always near the top of my list. As someone who went into the roguelike with almost no expectations and then got immediately hooked, I find it a safe bet that my friends will enjoy it as much as I do.

But while enjoyment is clearly an important part of any game recommendation, what comes in second for me is value for money. If I'm recommending a game, I want to make sure it's worth the cash my friends will spend on it. Yet another reason why Cult of the Lamb is always such a good bet.

"It's definitely important to us to offer good value," Pearmain adds. "I think the fact that the game has been successful and we've been able to kind of continue working on it and continue selling copies has meant the value has got better. Obviously, you know, it's a business. At the end of the day, we need to make some money. I feel like we managed to find a good balance now. We wouldn't want to fleece players."

You can get it for £20 on Steam, or with the latest update, Woolhaven for £30, and that's without it going on sale. I've put almost 70 hours into Cult of the Lamb, so I can safely say it was worth the money I spent all those years ago.