Cult of the Lamb may be a murder-happy fever dream, but the devs have principles: 'We wouldn't want to fleece players'
Sacrificing cultists is fine, but I draw the line at ripping people off.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Cult of the Lamb is one of my all-time favourite games for a lot of reasons. The dungeon runs are brilliantly fun, the cultists are adorable, and I always have time for a good farming sim. But something I've always appreciated is the value for money.
"We have a really great relationship with the community, and we want to make sure they feel like they're getting value for money," Massive Monster's art director, James Pearmain, tells me. "Especially when the game is on sale, if you buy the bundle, you get pretty good value. There's a lot in there."
Whenever a friend comes to me asking for gaming recommendations, Cult of the Lamb is always near the top of my list. As someone who went into the roguelike with almost no expectations and then got immediately hooked, I find it a safe bet that my friends will enjoy it as much as I do.
But while enjoyment is clearly an important part of any game recommendation, what comes in second for me is value for money. If I'm recommending a game, I want to make sure it's worth the cash my friends will spend on it. Yet another reason why Cult of the Lamb is always such a good bet.
"It's definitely important to us to offer good value," Pearmain adds. "I think the fact that the game has been successful and we've been able to kind of continue working on it and continue selling copies has meant the value has got better. Obviously, you know, it's a business. At the end of the day, we need to make some money. I feel like we managed to find a good balance now. We wouldn't want to fleece players."
You can get it for £20 on Steam, or with the latest update, Woolhaven for £30, and that's without it going on sale. I've put almost 70 hours into Cult of the Lamb, so I can safely say it was worth the money I spent all those years ago.
Steam sale dates: When's the next event?
Epic Store free games: What's free right now?
Free PC games: The best freebies you can grab
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Free Steam games: No purchase necessary
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.