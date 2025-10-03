Vampire Survivors-like Megabonk makes megabucks, selling a million copies in 2 weeks, and currently has more daily players than Borderlands 4 on Steam: 'I'll be eating spaghetti with EXTRA sauce tonight'

Our appetite for games like Vampire Survivors—dropping you into reverse bullet hells where your very existence is enough to slaughter wave after wave of enemies—has so far been unquenchable.

We've slurped down Brotato, Halls of Torment, Soulstone Survivors, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, but it doesn't sound like we're even close to done. The good news is that there's always another one, ready to usher us into more maps where we can saunter around slaughtering everything with a face—and some things without—with our increasingly ridiculous screen-clearing attacks.

Right now that would be Megabonk, which launched a couple of weeks ago and has been bounding up Steam's top-selling games list. It's a goofy, 3D Vampire Survivors-like with sword-surfing (which seems to be having a moment, judging by Metaphor Re:Fantazio and Sword of the Sea), cool skeletons and wild builds.

This week saw it climb into the seventh spot in the global chart, significantly higher than last month's major releases: Borderlands 4, Dying Light: The Beast and Hollow Knight: Silksong. Its daily player count is not to be sniffed at, either. On Thursday it reached a new peak of 88,581, with only Silksong and the free-to-play stalwarts drawing in more players.

This coincided with another milestone, announced on X by Megabonk's developer Vedinad. In two weeks, Megabonk has sold a million copies.

ONE MILLION MEGABONK COPIES SOLD IN 2 WEEKSTHANK YOU GUYS!! ill be eating spaghetti with EXTRA sauce tonight pic.twitter.com/vVN2STaoawOctober 2, 2025

Megabonk's trajectory echoes that of other stealth hits, like Lethal Company, which had a respectable launch but took a couple of weeks to start nipping at the top sellers' heels. In comparison, the likes of Borderlands 4 and Silksong have their big explosions of popularity right on launch day.

Clearly Megabonk is giving the people what they want: an extremely confident skateboarding skeleton, who also wears sunglasses. Sure, there are 19 other characters you could play as, including a monkey (also with shades), but I think we can all agree that this is the ideal videogame character.

We're getting a bit spoiled at the moment, too, since Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor left early access only a day before Megabonk launched, netting a 90% from Robin in the process. And you can grab both of them for less than £20.