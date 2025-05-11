There's another Risk of Rain 2 expansion on the way

Risk of Rain 2 | Alloyed Collective Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

At its PAX East panel last week, Gearbox announced the third expansion for Risk of Rain 2. Alloyed Collective will bring new things to almost every element of the game, and the trailer shows off lots of action with survivors fighting the Solus, those weird orb-shaped robots that have been present throughout the game since launch.

Apparently the Solus want to go home, and they're going to go through you to get there. To survive, characters will need to take down Solus Wing, which sounds to me like a new final boss, by delving into new areas of the wilds of Petrichor V.

In a press release, Gearbox said there would be six all-new stages, two new survivors to play as, seven new drone types to bring along, a new drone station to modify them at, seven new enemy types among the Solus, 15 new items, a "brutal new Teleporter encounter", and "a final boss that reshapes the endgame."

From what we can see in the trailer, and from Gearbox saying that one of the new survivors is a returner, we may well be getting robotic janitor HAN-D as a returning character from Risk of Rain. Those clunky three digits that make a grab at the drone near the end sure do look familiar to me—and HAN-D does love its drones.

Risk of Rain 2 has had a troubled year after the full acquisition by Gearbox, which involved a pretty disastrous expansion. That said, since Gearbox announced a plan, and has now followed through on it, some people seem pretty happy with the results.

You can watch the entire Gearbox PAX East panel on YouTube, where the Risk of Rain 2 segment is first up.