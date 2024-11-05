Two months after the disastrous Seekers of the Storm expansion, Gearbox details its Risk of Rain 2 rescue plan, and players are actually pretty excited

A little more than two months after releasing Seekers of the Storm, its first expansion for Risk of Rain 2 , Gearbox Software has shared its plan for the long-term future of the expansion, which it hopes will "build Seekers of the Storm into something that can be celebrated by the community for years to come."

Gearbox acquired the Risk of Rain series in 2022, pledging to bring players "world-class content" and ensure "a bright future for this genre-leading franchise." As we noted at the time, quite a few fans weren't convinced , and it turns out they were on to something: Seekers of the Storm arrived in 2024 in an absolutely dreadful state that, because of changes it made to the base game, caused big headaches for everyone, even people who didn't buy the expansion.

A couple small updates have been released since then, but now we have a more fulsome look at Gearbox's cleanup plan, which includes "significant changes" to Seekers of the Storm. Gearbox said it's "exploring" updates, which suggests to me that at least some of it isn't carved in stone at this point, but the general strategy is set to unfold in three phases focusing on Items and Elites, the False Son boss fight, and Survivors.

It's going to be a major undertaking: All but one of the new items added in Seekers of the Storm are being completely redesigned to make them feel more "transformational" and a better fit with "existing build synergies," and the False Son fight is being redesigned and rebalanced to make it "more clear and fair." All three of the game's survivors will get "large improvements," with a particular focus on Chef, who's being rebuilt and buffed to be more "elegant" and powerful.

Specific time frames haven't been revealed but Gearbox said the changes will roll out over the next few months. "This is a huge undertaking, but one that the team is excited about," Gearbox wrote. "We also want to thank everyone for giving us time to put together a wholistic plan. We know that you're eager to see what’s in store and we can’t wait for you to jump in."

Risk of Rain 2: Seekers of the Storm 2.0 Roadmap - YouTube Watch On

There's a certain amount of skepticism in responses to the roadmap announcement on Steam, which is understandable: As unforced errors go, this one was a banger, in no small part because so many people called it two years in advance. But there's also quite a number of replies expressing gratitude for Gearbox's commitment to fixing what it broke, and for clearly communicating its intent to players. It's far from unanimous, but there's relatively widespread, legitimate hope that Gearbox will, eventually, get it right.

Gearbox has also released a new bug fix patch for Risk of Rain 2 on PC; the console updates are expected to arrive over the coming week. Full patch notes for that one are below.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

V1.3.5 Notes: