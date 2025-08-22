'Silksong lol': CloverPit devs delay the slot machine Balatro-like by 23 days to escape the blast radius of Silksong's launch

You know what they say: The best laid plans of mice and men sometimes get abruptly derailed by a surprise launch announcement. Thanks to yesterday's reveal that Silksong's release date is only two weeks away, CloverPit developer Panik Arcade has decided to push back the launch of the slot machine roguelite to dodge the all-consuming attention singularity that we can safely expect the Hollow Knight sequel to be.

Panik Arcade announced the change of plans in a Steam news post titled "We have to delay CloverPit a bit (Silksong lol)!" Rather than its original release date of September 3, CloverPit will now launch on September 26.

(Image credit: Future Friends Games)

"Silksong is the most anticipated and wishlisted game on all of Steam and we think people will love this game and play it right at launch (including us) but that also means it will overshadow all games launching close to it," Panik Arcade said. "So if we stick to our original date we would risk the launch of CloverPit a fair bit."

My sympathies go out to any devteam that's had to reevaluate their launch plans after unknowingly choosing a release date within the Silksong gravity well, but CloverPit's case is particularly tragic: Its original release date was announced just nine days ago. It had a delightful trailer to go along with it and everything. Luckily, Panik Arcade seems to be taking it in stride.

"We poured our hearts into our little game so of course we want to give it the best possible shot," Panik Arcade said. "We hope you can understand—we’ll use the extra time of course to polish the game even further and we hope for your support at launch either way."

(Image credit: Future Friends Games)

After playing the CloverPit demo, I'm eager to get my hands on the full version whether it launches in 12 days or 35. It's got that Balatro-style multiplier-stacking juice, a magnificently grody aesthetic, and an understanding that gambling is the enterprise of hungry, uncaring devils. Plus, it makes fun lights when you win! If it means CloverPit gets a better shot at its time in the spotlight, I'm content with a slightly longer wait.

CloverPit launches on Steam on September 26. Hopefully we'll all have recovered from the collective Silksong mania by then.