Mewgenics co-creator Edmund McMillen says 'people need to get more creative with their hate' in response to disappointment over controversial cameo meows
"I understand we live in a time where a meow from someone who has different beliefs as you is scary and frustrating, confusing and controversial."
Mewgenics, the cat-breeding roguelite from Binding of Isaac developer Edmund McMillen and co-creator Tyler Glaiel, has some uncanny meow sounds. That's because they're actually just humans saying "meow," not cats, which is probably for the best given what happens to all the poor kitties in the game. There's a long list of cameo performances from various internet personalities, and some of them have become controversial figures since their inclusion in the game.
As reported by Rock, Paper, Shotgun, Ethan Klein and Hila Klein of h3h3Productions both provide meows, angering some commenters over on ResetEra due to their adamant support of Israel—Hila served in the Israel Defense Force, and Ethan is embroiled in public feuds over the issue. "It's a shame that the game has zionist creators," wrote one person on the forum.
"When we added most of the people on the list it was ages ago, like Ethan was included a good four years back," McMillen tells RPS. Also on the list is The Game Awards stage invader Matan Even, who has appeared on a number of podcasts. "I didn't [realise] Matan was controversial, I mean a lot of these people are characters doing bits."
"I wanted the game to feature a huge array of iconic voices I've been hearing echoing across the internet for most of my time making games," McMillen says. "As some probably noticed I was all over the place when it came to cameos and did my best to include and keep ones that clashed or kinda counterbalanced each other."
McMillen adds that "the inclusion of Ethan and Hila was counterbalanced by iDubbz and Anisa," two creators RPS notes have been supportive of Palestine. Ethan and iDubbz have been publicly feuding, so McMillen "made sure to contact both to make sure they were ok with the others' involvement so it didn't feel like a weird gotcha on release. They were both very adult about it and said they had no issue with the other being added and I really respected that."
McMillen doesn't seem too bothered by the criticism. "I understand we live in a time where a meow from someone who has different beliefs as you is scary and frustrating, confusing and controversial," he says, "but it felt interesting so I decided to explore it. Also, I should probably point out that I don't share the same opinions as, well probably any of the people we included, if I only included people who share the same exact opinions as me, I'd be the only one meowing in the game."
The developer added that he doubts people who would be put off by a "problematic meow" would enjoy Mewgenics in the first place. For those who do want to play the game but find one or more of the inclusions upsetting, McMillen suggests making the most of the cat army's disposability.
"Honestly the thing that bothers me the most about all this is, if a cat appears with the voice of someone you hate... you can literally throw it in the trash… or worse," he says. "People need to get more creative with their hate!"
You can check out the full list of meow cameos over on Moby Games. It contains a wide swathe of recognisable names, so there are bound to be some you have strong feelings about one way or another.
Issy van der Velde has been writing about video games professionally for five years, contributing to Rolling Stone, NME, GamesRadar+, IGN, and many more. He's been freelance and held editorial roles across news, guides, and features, and is now the deputy editor of the PC Gaming Show.
A lifelong gamer, Issy won the MCV 30 under 30 award for his work covering queer, Arab, and women's representation in the gaming industry.
His favourite games are narrative, story-driven adventures, arcade racers, roguelites, and soulslikes.