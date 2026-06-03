New Ill trailer sets a new bar for videogame ultraviolence, with at least three skull crushings

ILL - Official Story Trailer | State of Play 2026 - YouTube Watch On

At the Sony State of Play showcase today unwitting viewers were subjected to one of the goriest videogame trailers I've ever seen, and I was around to witness the Hatred panic. In the trailer for Ill, a new survival horror game coming in 2027, and published by the company responsible for Atomic Heart, I saw:

1 eye socket scooped out with a knife

1 skull shot at close range, causing a skull explosion

1 skull stomped underfoot, causing a skull explosion

1 zombie baby's skull punched and crushed

1 neck slashed

1 neck repeatedly stabbed

1 head severed because it is held to a wall with a knife and the rest of the body just falls off it

1 leg shot off

1 door kicked

A naked man who wants to kill you

All this takes place in what looks like some vile hospital. The Ill Steam page describes the setting as a "huge research fort" where some "mysterious source of evil" has generated "horrific Aberrations". In other words, that zombie baby isn't a real human zombie baby, it's an Aberration, so I guess it's totally defensible to smash its face to bits.

Ill is developed by Team Clout, which boasts film industry talent who have worked on Longlegs, V/H/S/Beyond and It: Welcome to Derry, as well as the Until Dawn film adaptation. The trailer's perverse focus on bone-crushing slaughter is probably meant to demonstrate Team Clout's "advanced physics interactions" and "advanced dismemberment system". It's the kind of thing horror studios have been parading for decades, the last most notable recent example being The Callisto Protocol.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

I guess from a graphics tech perspective some of the scenes are technically impressive, but the environment—messed up underground lab—is about as bog standard as they come for first-person survival horror, not to mention third-person survival horror, and first-person shooters, and third-person shooters, and sci-fi RPGs etcetera. We'll find out some time in 2027 whether Team Clout has anything better to offer than zoomed-in ultragore.