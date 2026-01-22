Inkle co-founder says WW2 puzzler TR-49 is 'our best launch, ever, in 14 years,' and they made it in just 9 months

"I'm surprised!"

The computer interface in TR-49.
(Image credit: Inkle)

I'm only 30, and I often think I'm past my prime. But indie developer Inkle's co-founder Jon Ingold has given me hope. 14 years after the studio's first game Frankenstein hit iOS devices, its latest offering, the WW2-era puzzle game TR-49, is the team's best launch ever. No, literally.

"TR-49 is our best launch, ever, in 14 years," Ingold writes on Bluesky. "I admit I'm surprised! Made in nine months, mostly as an experiment to learn Godot, and an excuse to play with some actors. (And for me to do some acting.)"

