The PC game releases we're most excited about in May

An initial glance at May game releases almost had me calling it a quieter month, but I think it's just because there's no gauntlet of back-to-back RPGs. I'll gladly accept the breather, but there's still plenty on the docket for these next few weeks if you're looking for something to play with a friend.

Among Us 3D kicks things off for something to build hostilities within bigger groups, while Revenge of the Savage Planet and Elden Ring Nightreign add more focused co-op adventures. As bummed as I am about the Dune: Awakening delay pushing it into June, my schedule is better for it. (And we might avoid some Doom/Dune confusion.)

There's quite a few worth at least a cursory glance, but I've highlighted some of the biggest games we're looking forward to in May, along with a few events and sales happening leading us all the way into June.

Among Us 3D | May 6 (Steam)

It's not enough to betray my friends in 2D, so Innersloth adds another dimension this month for Among Us 3D. It's really just Among Us VR turned flatspace friendly, and includes crossplay between the versions.

Revenge of the Savage Planet | May 8 (Steam)

The Journey to the Savage Planet sequel is out early this month with more co-op action-adventuring through alien worlds. Plus there's housing. Everyone loves collecting junk to put in player housing.

Labyrinth Of The Demon King | May 13 (Steam)

I say this with so much love: Labyrinth Of The Demon King looks like something that crawled out of the PS2 horror era. It was a favorite of Ted's in last year's Steam Scream Fest for its brutal sounds and "Silent Hill 'rusted industrial hell' brush" aesthetic, so that's enough to get it on my radar.

Doom: The Dark Ages | May 15 (Steam)

Doom Guy is getting a bunch of new toys this month, including giant mechs and a literal dragon. Josh wasn't totally sold on the Panzer Dragoon bits in his Doom: The Dark Ages preview, but there was still plenty there that left him eager to jump in at launch.

Monster Train 2 | May 15 (Steam)

The first Monster Train released a little after Slay the Spire, and didn't get quite as much recognition, but was another great roguelike deckbuilder from near the start of the genre's boom (and some of us even like it more than Slay the Spire).

Elden Ring Nightreign | May 30 (Steam)

An co-op Elden Ring game may have some Fromsoft diehards a little worried, but I'm more of a 'Do Not Let Me Solo Her' type and want a buddy (or three). Morgan compared its structure to Fortnite, causing me immeasurable grief, but by the end of his Nightreign preview I was too intrigued to bail out now.

May events and sales

Gamescom Latam continues in São Paulo until May 4. You can tune into FGS live on May 2 for news on games like Rematch, The Alters, and more.

continues in São Paulo until May 4. You can tune into FGS live on May 2 for news on games like Rematch, The Alters, and more. PAX East begins in Boston on May 8 through May 11. A few panels of note include a Mafia: The Old Country dev chat and Gearbox presentations on Risk of Rain 2 and Borderlands 4.

begins in Boston on May 8 through May 11. A few panels of note include a Mafia: The Old Country dev chat and Gearbox presentations on Risk of Rain 2 and Borderlands 4. EVO Japan returns with Street Fighter 6, Guilty Gear Strive, and Granblue Versus on May 9 through May 11 in Tokyo.

returns with Street Fighter 6, Guilty Gear Strive, and Granblue Versus on May 9 through May 11 in Tokyo. The Six One Indie Showcase airs on May 22, highlighting games from smaller studios with previews and developer interviews.

airs on May 22, highlighting games from smaller studios with previews and developer interviews. The week-long Steam Fest sales continue as usual, including themes for: Wargames Fest (April 28 - May 5) Creature Collector Fest (May 12 - May 19) Zombies vs. Vampires Fest (May 26 – June 2)

continue as usual, including themes for:

More games releasing in May 2025

May 5 — Drop Dutchy - A curious puzzle-roguelite mix (Steam)

— Drop Dutchy - A curious puzzle-roguelite mix (Steam) May 8 — Captain Blood - A decades-old project finally releases (Steam)

— Captain Blood - A decades-old project finally releases (Steam) May 8 — Creature Keeper - Real-time combat creature collector (Steam)

— Creature Keeper - Real-time combat creature collector (Steam) May 8 — Empyreal - Destiny's aesthetic with a melee focus (Steam)

— Empyreal - Destiny's aesthetic with a melee focus (Steam) May 8 — The Midnight Walk - A cozy horror adventure (Steam)

— The Midnight Walk - A cozy horror adventure (Steam) May 8 — Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall - Manage a kingdom and family (Steam)

— Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall - Manage a kingdom and family (Steam) May 9 — Anoxia Station - Horror strategy (Steam)

— Anoxia Station - Horror strategy (Steam) May 15 — Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - Eight arcade fighters in one (Steam)

— Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - Eight arcade fighters in one (Steam) May 21 — JDM: Japanese Drift Master - Drift racer (Steam)

— JDM: Japanese Drift Master - Drift racer (Steam) May 21 — Fantasy Life: The Girl Who Steals Time - Comfy RPG livin' (Steam)

— Fantasy Life: The Girl Who Steals Time - Comfy RPG livin' (Steam) May 21 — Gundam Seed Battle Destiny - PS Vita's 2012 Gundam game (Steam)

— Gundam Seed Battle Destiny - PS Vita's 2012 Gundam game (Steam) May 21 — Bonaparte - A Mechanized Revolution - Alt history strategy (Steam)

— Bonaparte - A Mechanized Revolution - Alt history strategy (Steam) May 22 — Deliver At All Costs - Adventures as a chaotic courier (Steam)

— Deliver At All Costs - Adventures as a chaotic courier (Steam) May 22 — TMNT: Tactical Takedown - Turn-based Ninja Turtles (Steam)

— TMNT: Tactical Takedown - Turn-based Ninja Turtles (Steam) May 23 — Onimusha 2 - A remaster of the 2002 PS2 classic (Steam)

— Onimusha 2 - A remaster of the 2002 PS2 classic (Steam) May 28 — To a T - New game from the Katamari Damacy creator (Steam)

— To a T - New game from the Katamari Damacy creator (Steam) May 28 — As We Descend - Apocalyptic roguelike deckbuilder (Steam)

— As We Descend - Apocalyptic roguelike deckbuilder (Steam) May 29 — A Nice Day for Fishing - An RPG where fishing is the focus (Steam)

— A Nice Day for Fishing - An RPG where fishing is the focus (Steam) May 30 — F1 25 - More from the annual racing series (Steam)