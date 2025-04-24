Here's how to watch FGS Live at Gamescom LATAM this May 2

Well, it's finally happened. The Future Games Show is officially large enough that it can't be confined to one hemisphere, so tune in on Friday, May 2 for FGS Live from Gamescom LATAM. It's a bit like the other Future Games Show productions but the weather's a lot nicer.

Festivities kick off at 2 pm BRT/10 am PT/1 pm ET/6 pm BST across a ludicrous number of channels (more on those below), and will feature all sorts of glitzy premieres, new trailers, and interviews to bring you all the goss on the games you care about. Which games, you ask? I was going to get to that, hold your horses.

FGS Live from Gamescom LATAM is promising news from Sifu dev Sloclap on its upcoming soccer sim Rematch (it's like Rocket League with legs), news on alt-universe survival game The Alters (which I had a very good time with at a demo last year), and updates on Mouse, the Cuphead-looking FPS that I am very eager to get my paws on indeed.

Plus a whole bunch more: Breathedge 2, Recharge, Truckful, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and stuff that I'm not allowed to write about here or someone will get mad at me! It's worth tuning in. How, you ask, again, despite my clear indication I had a plan for this post earlier?

How to watch FGS Live at Gamescom LATAM

Once again, the show kicks off at 2 pm BRT/10 am PT/1 pm ET/6 pm BST, and you'll be able to find it on over 15 different channels, such as:

So there's no excuse not to tune in. There will also be broadcasts dubbed in Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, and Mandarin. This thing's goin' global.