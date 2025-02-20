Among Us 3D will make the VR version playable without a headset

Among Us 3D 🚀 Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A new version of Among Us is coming: Among Us 3D will bring the existing VR version to flatspace, allowing players who don't have or want to use a VR headset to play the first-person version of the original 2D social deduction game.

Innersloth and Schell Games announced Among Us 3D today without a specific release date, but it's "coming soon" on their development roadmap, and a demo will be available this Monday as part of Steam Next Fest (which is just a virtual event where tons of developers make demos available on Steam).

Among Us 3D is basically the same as the VR version, but adapts it for play without VR-style controls, and adds a HUD. Crossplay between Among Us 3D and the existing VR version will be possible, so players of either can join games together.

Among Us VR will remain a separate game on Steam, but will be rebranded with the Among Us 3D name to indicate that the VR and non-VR versions are compatible with each other. (Neither are compatible with the original 2D Among Us, but that would be quite a feat.)

The developers also said that a new currency, called Stardust, will be introduced in "a few months" and is "designed to expand customization options for players and support the expansion of the game."

For more, the Among Us 3D Steam page is now live.

(Image credit: InnerSloth)