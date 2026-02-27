The next Lego Batman recreates a memorable scene from the 1989 movie, complete with Prince soundtrack
It's a party, man.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The superhero-themed Lego games are unusual in that they're rarely homages to specific movies—unlike Lego Star Wars or Lord of the Rings or Indiana Jones, the Lego Batman games tell original stories, with a few nods to the comics and movies that inspired them, rather than recreating whole scenes in slapstick-brick form.
That's changing with Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. The reveal trailer included nods to the Christopher Nolan movies, with Bruce Wayne going through the Batman Begins training sequence, a Lego Joker quoting Heath Ledger, and a Lego Bane recreating a scene from The Dark Knight Rises (though voiced by Matt Berry, which is an inspired choice).
It's not all parodies of the gritty Nolanverse, though. As the cinematic above shows, Tim Burton's 1989 Batman is on the menu too, with the scene where Jack Nicholson and gang vandalize the Gotham Museum of Art redone in Lego form, complete with the original soundtrack of Partyman by Prince. It's more kid-friendly than the original though, which began with the Joker gas-murdering a bunch of Gothamites and ended with him menacing Vicki Vale.
As well as the Joker and Bane, the full game will include Poison Ivy, the Penguin, Two-Face, Ra's Al Ghul, the Riddler, Firefly, and a real Arnie-sounding Mr. Freeze. It's enough villains for an Arkham game, and given how blatantly the combat in Legacy of the Dark Knight draws from Rocksteady's blocky-bashy, I'm crossing my fingers this will fill the gap the Arkham games left.
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will be out on May 29, and is coming to Steam and the Epic Games Store.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.