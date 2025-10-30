'We did it all for you': New World's final expansion contains a hidden goodbye from the developers

"Thank you for so many amazing stories, triumphs, and fits of laughter."

While Amazon's announcement that it would be ending updates for its MMO New World: Aeternum came as a surprise to many, given that MMOs with lower player counts have carried on for years, it didn't come to a surprise to all of the devs. At least, not to the ones who snuck a goodbye letter into the Nighthaven expansion released on October 13.

Senior game designer Rachel Barnum tweeted the location of the note, which can be found on an island near the Tower of Strength in Nighthaven, crediting it to quest/level/game designer Jason Bowes. It reads:

