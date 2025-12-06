Tom Morello worked on a song for Final Fantasy 14's latest raid tier after finding out the game's composer was a huge Rage Against the Machine fan
They rally 'round the Black Mage, with a pocket full of spells.
What do critically acclaimed MMO Final Fantasy 14 and the renegades of funk, Rage Against the Machine, have in common? Probably not much before this week, but now they both contain a shared ingredient: legendary guitarist Tom Morello. Morello was featured on the game's official X account, where he announced a collaboration between him, the game's composers, and metalcore band Beartooth.
Light it up, let's go! 🔥 A new song by award-winning guitarist Tom Morello, featuring Beartooth, is making its way onto the Arcadion stage in FFXIV! Here's a message from Tom and a preview of the upcoming track, Everything Burns! pic.twitter.com/1htLXi2V1cDecember 5, 2025
"Very excited to announce that I've been working on something very special with the team at Final Fantasy 14," he states in the video. "It all started when Jason Charles Miller told me that Soken-san (Masayoshi Soken), the composer of Final Fantasy 14, was a huge Rage Against the Machine fan and wanted to collaborate. So I got down to work and rocked this track … with Beartooth."
Morello added he "wanted to make an absolute rocking banger of a track that would mirror the energy and the potency of this game." I'll assume he's talking about endgame savage raids there, and not collecting squirrel tails or whatever for A Realm Reborn's main scenario quest.
Soken also shared a post on X talking about the collaboration. According to the site's machine translation, he said "Suddenly, a song gets sent from my top fave, and it gets implemented in the game—that's the flow, and even as I'm writing this now, it's totally nonsensical!"
The song itself sounds more like a Beartooth track than anything by Rage Against the Machine or Audioslave, with glitzy, energetic riffs and a crowd vocal shouting "light it up, let's go!" That said, I don't know why I expected to play the preview and be met with Zack de la Rocha rapping-slash-yelling about societal injustice. Even if someone commanded he make a song for Final Fantasy 14, I don't think he'd do what you told him.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.