Tom Morello worked on a song for Final Fantasy 14's latest raid tier after finding out the game's composer was a huge Rage Against the Machine fan

What do critically acclaimed MMO Final Fantasy 14 and the renegades of funk, Rage Against the Machine, have in common? Probably not much before this week, but now they both contain a shared ingredient: legendary guitarist Tom Morello. Morello was featured on the game's official X account, where he announced a collaboration between him, the game's composers, and metalcore band Beartooth.

Light it up, let's go! 🔥 A new song by award-winning guitarist Tom Morello, featuring Beartooth, is making its way onto the Arcadion stage in FFXIV! Here's a message from Tom and a preview of the upcoming track, Everything Burns! pic.twitter.com/1htLXi2V1cDecember 5, 2025

"Very excited to announce that I've been working on something very special with the team at Final Fantasy 14," he states in the video. "It all started when Jason Charles Miller told me that Soken-san (Masayoshi Soken), the composer of Final Fantasy 14, was a huge Rage Against the Machine fan and wanted to collaborate. So I got down to work and rocked this track … with Beartooth."

Morello added he "wanted to make an absolute rocking banger of a track that would mirror the energy and the potency of this game." I'll assume he's talking about endgame savage raids there, and not collecting squirrel tails or whatever for A Realm Reborn's main scenario quest.

Soken also shared a post on X talking about the collaboration. According to the site's machine translation, he said "Suddenly, a song gets sent from my top fave, and it gets implemented in the game—that's the flow, and even as I'm writing this now, it's totally nonsensical!"

The song itself sounds more like a Beartooth track than anything by Rage Against the Machine or Audioslave, with glitzy, energetic riffs and a crowd vocal shouting "light it up, let's go!" That said, I don't know why I expected to play the preview and be met with Zack de la Rocha rapping-slash-yelling about societal injustice. Even if someone commanded he make a song for Final Fantasy 14, I don't think he'd do what you told him.