Guild Wars celebrates 20 years with a 'Reforged' overhaul that's free for existing players, and offers the whole shebang to newbies for $20: 'It was a good time to give it a refresh'

News
By published

"It's an amazingly handcrafted and huge experience."

Guild Wars screen - dude in a mask holding a sword over his head like he&#039;s He-Man in fancy dress or something
(Image credit: ArenaNet)

Guild Wars released in 2005 and, even in the wake of the all-conquering World of Warcraft, offered an MMO experience that was distinct and freeform enough that, 20 years later, you'll still find people saying it's the best MMO around. OK, these days they're probably more likely to be on-board with the superb sequel, but still.

With that 20th anniversary in mind, developer ArenaNet has announced the most substantial overhaul in the game's history: December 3 will see the launch of Guild Wars Reforged, a visual and gameplay overhaul for the venerable monster-bothering quest-em-up.

Guild Wars: Eye Of The North

(Image credit: ArenaNet)

Dillon emphasises that "it's not a remaster" but a modernisation of the existing game, focused on nixing "all the limitations the game had with modern PCs… this was all about ensuring that Reforged worked seamlessly with the modern system while maintaining the core aesthetic and beauty of the original game. The biggest chunk of work really was building the right user experience on Steam Deck and supporting controllers, which was a deep and interesting problem, but really rewarding to work on.

"I was remembering all the amazing developers on the project, the programmers that I worked with who built these cool features that we were adapting, and the artists and designers who just built this fantastic content and these beautiful worlds. It's an amazingly handcrafted and huge experience; it's kind of conceptually overwhelming to engage with."

