You can finally ride a horse in Disney Dreamlight Valley thanks to its new expansion coming this November

Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed its next DLC, Wishblossom Ranch, and thanks to a premiere trailer shared to the official YouTube page we've already had the first look at what to expect from the new realm. Three new characters are being added, alongside an entirely new area to explore and a "game changing mechanic" which I know most players will be stoked about.

That's right, rideable mounts (no, the magic carpet from Aladdin doesn't count) are being added at long last. You heard me, you can now gallivant around your valley on horseback. Gone are the days of using wings and gliding around, it's time to channel your inner cowboy — which the new realm being added as part of the DLC supports wholeheartedly.

The setting whisks us away from the valley and into a snowy, alpine area where you'll be able to build the "ranch of your dreams". The trailer only gives us a brief look into this new area, but I expect that more information is coming during the roadmap stream taking place on October 15. Still, there's plenty of new decor and clothing featured in the two minute trailer and I'll admit, I'm already obsessed with the wintery outfits and snow-covered buildings.

Alongside building your ranch, you'll be able to take care of multiple horses that roam free around the world, and through the story we'll also meet Tinkerbell, Snow White, and Maximus from Tangled. How these characters are involved in the story of Wishblossom Ranch is yet to be revealed, but I don't doubt they'll come in handy when it comes to rebuilding the ranch in their own unique ways.

Wishblossom Ranch will be launching in November, with more details being revealed next month. Unlike the previous DLC, The Storybook Vale, it doesn't seem like it will be separated into different parts either, meaning you'll be able to play through the entire story without having to wait for the next half. As long as we can take our horses to every area of the game, I'll be happy, whether I have to play it in several parts or not.