Tarn Adams, co-creator of Dwarf Fortress, has over 1,400 hours in Factorio and is currently obsessed with terraforming games: 'Dwarf Fortress just doesn't accommodate a full-on sci-fi thing'

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Tarn Adams cannot recall exactly when he first got into gaming, describing his formative computer years as "a haze of learning BASIC".

"I remember there was MS-DOS, but we also had a TRS-80, and I remember the little demon game, little ASCII dude jumping back and forth, which is all just BBS games," says the co-founder of Bay 12 Games. "We had Rogue and other things like that. But that was more in 1984 when I was six, so I already would have played more things by then."

A lifelong programmer, Adams has developed dozens of games. But he is best known for Dwarf Fortress , the fantasy colony sim co-created by Tarn and his brother Zach. From its debut in 2006, Dwarf Fortress has grown into one of the most ambitious and beloved games on the PC, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

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Following Dwarf Fortress's hugely successful Steam release in 2022, Adams now splits his time "half and half" between supporting the existing game and working on new additions to it. "I've been doing these cool workshops, procedurally generated magic workshops," he says. "If you want a nice little plant and some skulls on another table and a big crystal with lightning around it, I got you."

Adams took a break from tinkering with workshops to show me around the digital battlements of his PC. We discussed his current obsession with terraforming games, his childhood experiments in BASIC, and how gaming's greatest factory sim helped him work through a tragic loss.

What game are you currently playing?

(Image credit: Miju Games)

Tarn Adams (Image credit: Kitfox Games) Tarn Adams is a lifelong programmer and one half of the duo that gave us Dwarf Fortress, which he created with his brother Zach. A true labour of love, Dwarf Fortress started life in 2002, launched in 2006, featuring ASCII graphics, and eventually got an overhaul in 2022, when it launched on Steam. It currently sits in the third spot in PC Gamer's Top 100.

I've been playing The Planet Crafter. I had played it before, back when it was in early access and got up to a certain level of content. And then, of course, it just stops. I didn't have frogs or something and it was really bothering me. But I had to stop because there was no more.

It's a terraforming game. You're thrown on a planet—I won't spoil any story elements—but you're on a planet and you have to terraform it, so there are no enemies or anything like that. You can die [from a lack of] oxygen or thirst or [starvation]. But you're not going to get attacked by giant bugs or anything. And you have to make your habitat enough to survive. And then from there, you unlock the little technologies to get the planet hotter, build the air pressure, get the oxygen, and then eventually get water and plants and bugs and creatures.

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I set it down for a few years I think, and now it's past 1.0 or whatever, and I got my frogs. So I'm almost done with it, and yeah, it's been blessed.

What was the previous game you played, and is it still installed?

(Image credit: Asteroid Lab)

I tend to be pretty scrupulous about uninstalling for whatever reason. I do still have Terraformental installed, which is one of those incremental games. And it's got a story between various outpost-type things on a planet, and you move between them.

I don't only play outpost planet games, although I'm also playing Terraforming Titans at the same time. And I was playing Terraformers before that. And my brother was playing Plan B: Terraform or whatever. So there's that going on.

I think part of this is we used to have games like this we were writing in the background, and because Dwarf Fortress just doesn't accommodate a full-on sci-fi thing. It's just sort of a different vibe. I do play fantasy games and stuff.

But no, TerraFormental I was playing. That was a blast. It's just in early access. I reached the end of the content, which is a common theme because I tend to play new things that I find that I'm interested in.

[It's] very different from [The Planet Crafter] because you're not crafting at all, you're kind of just solving puzzles as you expand your knowledge of the existing outposts. And it's a text game, it's not a graphical game really, except for maybe some icons. So yeah, it's intriguing.