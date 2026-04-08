Crimson Desert female character creator mod lets you cook up your own gender-swapped Kliff, and there's a male version in the works

Say what you will about Crimson Desert protagonist Kliff, he is—by all accounts—present. Unfortunately, he isn't much else. Guy's got less personality than a tax office cubicle. Our man Kliff's so much of a blank slate that it's hard not to wonder whether Pearl Abyss might have been better off giving players the ability to make their own adventurer.

As is so often the case, a modder has provided where a developer hasn't. On Nexus Mods, modder Khione95 has released their Character Creator - Female mod for Crimson Desert, letting players replace Kliff with a heroine of their own making.

The mod lets players choose from a variety of hairstyles and face presets—amusingly presented as Beards in the UI—while adjusting "most" available armor sets to fit Ms. Kliff's modded feminine frame. As an initial release, it still has some wrinkles to smooth out: Khione95 notes that many of the face presets look "a bit off," as they're not adjusting the player character's facial geometry as intended. Your custom character will also still be using Kliff's default animations, too.

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But if you're looking to recast Kliff, you now have the option. And if you'd rather your custom Kliff remain confined to his assigned gender, you're in luck: Khione95 intends to release a male version of the character creator mod soon. Future planned features include more customization options, as well as the ability to choose alternate races like orcs and goblins.

The mod does require the use of Ev3n5taR's Kliff Female Voice mod, which uses "a specialized AI model to process all of Kliff's original dialogue." Whether or not that constitutes an asterisk is up to your discretion. Personally, I think there's something charming about the idea of an adventuring heroine using the voice of a gravelly Scotsman. Maybe a witch did it? I don't know. Play in the space.

If you're looking for a different sort of character customization, Khione95 has previously uploaded the Taller Kliff mod, which lets you play as Kliff, but bigger. When mods have already provided such wild possibilities in so short a time, who knows what other wonders may follow?