Crimson Desert female character creator mod lets you cook up your own gender-swapped Kliff, and there's a male version in the works

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Be the Kliff you want to see in the world.

The character customization menu added by Khione96&#039;s Character Creator mod for Crimson Desert.
(Image credit: Pearl Abyss, modded by Khione95)

Say what you will about Crimson Desert protagonist Kliff, he is—by all accounts—present. Unfortunately, he isn't much else. Guy's got less personality than a tax office cubicle. Our man Kliff's so much of a blank slate that it's hard not to wonder whether Pearl Abyss might have been better off giving players the ability to make their own adventurer.

As is so often the case, a modder has provided where a developer hasn't. On Nexus Mods, modder Khione95 has released their Character Creator - Female mod for Crimson Desert, letting players replace Kliff with a heroine of their own making.

The mod lets players choose from a variety of hairstyles and face presets—amusingly presented as Beards in the UI—while adjusting "most" available armor sets to fit Ms. Kliff's modded feminine frame. As an initial release, it still has some wrinkles to smooth out: Khione95 notes that many of the face presets look "a bit off," as they're not adjusting the player character's facial geometry as intended. Your custom character will also still be using Kliff's default animations, too.

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Crimson Desert charactersCrimson Desert Abyss ArtifactsCrimson Desert respecHow to steal in Crimson DesertHow to find keys in Crimson DesertHow to fast travel in Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert characters: Unlock each
Crimson Desert Abyss Artifacts: Level up
Crimson Desert respec: Swap your skills
How to steal in Crimson Desert: Pilfer some loot
How to find keys in Crimson Desert: Open doors
How to fast travel in Crimson Desert: Going places

Lincoln Carpenter
Lincoln Carpenter
News Writer

Lincoln has been writing about games for 12 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.