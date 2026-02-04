Good news, Stardew Valley enthusiasts: the 1.7 update will make children 'a little more interesting' and add two new marriage candidates

Kids are currently boring, apparently.

Stardew Valley's 1.7 patch is going to be much bigger than anyone probably expects, and that's accounting for the fact that most Stardew Valley patches end up being bigger than anyone expects. In a new interview with IGN, creator Eric Barone listed a handful of features coming in the update, and one of them answers an oft-made demand from Stardew Valley die-hards: make kids interesting.

Stardew Valley kids—ie, the children you raise yourself, not the diminutive NPCs roaming around town—are very boring. They just walk around your house and don't do much else. They don't grow, and they have few demands. They're quite unlike real children.

Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

