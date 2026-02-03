Civilization 7 players can once again play as a single civilization in a massive overhaul update that's 'tentatively' coming in Spring: 'Together, these updates are similar in scope to an expansion'

Though it brings me immense psychic pain to acknowledge the grinding forward churn of passing time, it's already been a year since the launch of Civilization 7. And while its reception could have been a warmer one, Firaxis is celebrating Civ 7's first anniversary by sharing its plans for an expansion-sized overhaul update that will bring much-requested gameplay revamps in the months ahead.

In a news post, Firaxis says it's planning to release three major feature revisions in a massive Test of Time update, which it's "tentatively aiming" to deploy in Spring. The sweeping reworks will revamp victory conditions, replace legacy paths with a new "triumph" system, and—most importantly—give players the ability to play as a single civilization throughout an entire game.

"Together, these updates are similar in scope to an expansion in terms of gameplay systems and functionality, and will fundamentally change the way Civilization VII feels and plays from start to finish," Firaxis said.

Offering some additional details about the changes coming in Test of Time, Firaxis said it's "heard loud and clear" that Civ 7's age-based civ-swapping has remained a tough pill to swallow for many players. When this year's big overhaul arrives, players will have the option to play as one civilization throughout an entire game. During an age transition, you'll be able to choose whether to switch to a new civ or continue playing as your current one.

Firaxis says it's "introducing some new concepts to Civ 7 to make playing any civ in any age possible." One of those concepts is the "apex age": each civilization's historically-appropriate era when they were at their respective height. When playing as a civ during its apex age, you'll have access to the full breadth of their unique Civ 7 bonuses, buildings, and units.

While playing a civ outside their apex age means you'll have fewer flashy toys, Firaxis says each civ will always "retain a core, defining part of their kit." They'll also get new age-appropriate civic trees. A new "syncretism" mechanic, meanwhile, will once per age allow you to adopt a unique unit or infrastructure from a different civilization currently experiencing its own apex age. In Firaxis' example, Rome in the exploration age might nab the Norman's Motte and Bailey to rake in some extra culture points with their fortifications.

Victories are getting a full rework, doing away with legacy paths and returning to the more freeform victories of previous Civ games. Cultural victories will be a wrestling match of wonder construction and great work creation; economic victories will be measured by resource accumulation and gold production; military victories will be a contest of conquest and science victories determined, as is tradition, via space race.

As a result, legacy paths, which Firaxis has acknowledged as feeling too "railroady," are being removed completely. Taking their place is a new "Triumphs" system, adding a set of optional challenges for each civ attribute that will reward either instant bonuses or boons you can cash in at the start of the next age.

While Firaxis is aiming at Spring for the update, it notes that the exact timing "as well as the scope and functionality of its features are subject to change as we continue to receive and iterate on community playtest feedback."

To hold us over in the meantime, Firaxis deployed Update 1.3.2, a more incremental update with some gameplay rebalances and quality of life features like nesting tooltips. Its biggest feature, however, is an old friend: To celebrate Civ 7's anniversary, everyone's leader roster has been blessed with Gilgamesh, famous among Civ players—and, you know, the people of ancient Mesopotamia—for being extremely willing to be your very best friend.

Civ 7 wasn't a slam dunk at launch (a year later, it's rated "Mixed" on Steam), but Firaxis is clearly putting in some substantial work to change this particular course of history. And if Gilgamesh is here to hang, I'm more than willing to see how it pans out.