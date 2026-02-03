Civilization 7 players can once again play as a single civilization in a massive overhaul update that's 'tentatively' coming in Spring: 'Together, these updates are similar in scope to an expansion'
To hold us over in the meantime, Firaxis added everyone's best friend: Gilgamesh.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Though it brings me immense psychic pain to acknowledge the grinding forward churn of passing time, it's already been a year since the launch of Civilization 7. And while its reception could have been a warmer one, Firaxis is celebrating Civ 7's first anniversary by sharing its plans for an expansion-sized overhaul update that will bring much-requested gameplay revamps in the months ahead.
In a news post, Firaxis says it's planning to release three major feature revisions in a massive Test of Time update, which it's "tentatively aiming" to deploy in Spring. The sweeping reworks will revamp victory conditions, replace legacy paths with a new "triumph" system, and—most importantly—give players the ability to play as a single civilization throughout an entire game.
"Together, these updates are similar in scope to an expansion in terms of gameplay systems and functionality, and will fundamentally change the way Civilization VII feels and plays from start to finish," Firaxis said.
Offering some additional details about the changes coming in Test of Time, Firaxis said it's "heard loud and clear" that Civ 7's age-based civ-swapping has remained a tough pill to swallow for many players. When this year's big overhaul arrives, players will have the option to play as one civilization throughout an entire game. During an age transition, you'll be able to choose whether to switch to a new civ or continue playing as your current one.
Firaxis says it's "introducing some new concepts to Civ 7 to make playing any civ in any age possible." One of those concepts is the "apex age": each civilization's historically-appropriate era when they were at their respective height. When playing as a civ during its apex age, you'll have access to the full breadth of their unique Civ 7 bonuses, buildings, and units.
While playing a civ outside their apex age means you'll have fewer flashy toys, Firaxis says each civ will always "retain a core, defining part of their kit." They'll also get new age-appropriate civic trees. A new "syncretism" mechanic, meanwhile, will once per age allow you to adopt a unique unit or infrastructure from a different civilization currently experiencing its own apex age. In Firaxis' example, Rome in the exploration age might nab the Norman's Motte and Bailey to rake in some extra culture points with their fortifications.
Victories are getting a full rework, doing away with legacy paths and returning to the more freeform victories of previous Civ games. Cultural victories will be a wrestling match of wonder construction and great work creation; economic victories will be measured by resource accumulation and gold production; military victories will be a contest of conquest and science victories determined, as is tradition, via space race.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
As a result, legacy paths, which Firaxis has acknowledged as feeling too "railroady," are being removed completely. Taking their place is a new "Triumphs" system, adding a set of optional challenges for each civ attribute that will reward either instant bonuses or boons you can cash in at the start of the next age.
While Firaxis is aiming at Spring for the update, it notes that the exact timing "as well as the scope and functionality of its features are subject to change as we continue to receive and iterate on community playtest feedback."
To hold us over in the meantime, Firaxis deployed Update 1.3.2, a more incremental update with some gameplay rebalances and quality of life features like nesting tooltips. Its biggest feature, however, is an old friend: To celebrate Civ 7's anniversary, everyone's leader roster has been blessed with Gilgamesh, famous among Civ players—and, you know, the people of ancient Mesopotamia—for being extremely willing to be your very best friend.
Civ 7 wasn't a slam dunk at launch (a year later, it's rated "Mixed" on Steam), but Firaxis is clearly putting in some substantial work to change this particular course of history. And if Gilgamesh is here to hang, I'm more than willing to see how it pans out.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Lincoln has been writing about games for 11 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.