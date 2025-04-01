If you want to know how to make a Spiral Strawberry Smoothie in Disney Dreamlight Valley, then you'll be happy to know it's not a difficult recipe to master at all. You'll need two ingredients that are easy to come by, but the only catch is they are exclusive to The Storybook Vale DLC.

The Spiral Strawberry Smoothie is a 2-star appetizer, so it won't sell for a huge amount of money. But, it can be a valuable recipe to add to your bank since I've seen it crop up in a few villagers' favorite items. If you don't have access to the DLC, you won't ever be asked to make one. Nor will it crop up as a gift idea for your villagers.

But if you're wandering around the Vale and someone suddenly has a hankering for something sweet, here's what you need to do to make one of your own.

How to make a Spiral Strawberry Smoothie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make a Spiral Strawberry Smoothie, you only need two ingredients. But, as mentioned, these are limited to The Storybook Vale, so you won't be able to make one unless you have access to the DLC. You will need the following ingredients:

1x Plain Yogurt

1x Spiral Strawberry

The selling price of a Spiral Strawberry Smoothie is 221 Star Coins, but since the Plain Yogurt you need for the recipe costs 240 Star Coins, you won't make much profit. Instead, it's worth keeping the recipe on hand should it come up as one of your villager's favorite items that day, since it can be a good way to boost your friendship. Or, you can consume a smoothie for 1410 energy.

Where to find the ingredients for a Spiral Strawberry Smoothie

(Image credit: Gameloft)

To find the ingredients for the Spiral Strawberry Smoothie, you'll need to head to the Storybook Vale. Plain Yogurt is the easiest to find since you can buy it from the seed stand in Everafter, but you'll need to have the stand upgraded twice before it becomes available. One Plain Yogurt will set you back 240 Star Coins, so it's not exactly the cheapest ingredient going.

You can find Spiral Strawberries in several locations around Everafter since they are one of the foragable ingredients you can pluck from the bushes. You'll be able to find Spiral Strawberry bushes anywhere in the following locations:

Teapot Falls

The Fallen Fortress

The Wild Woods

The Beanstalk Marshes

Each bush will give three Spiral Strawberries, but you only need one for the recipe. If you've already made the mistake of picking all the berries and selling them to make some quick cash (which I've definitely done several times before thinking about using them for cooking), each bush will take 40 minutes to regrow their harvest. Luckily each berry sells for 50 Star Coins, so at least you'll make some money in the meantime.