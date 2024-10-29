Disney Dreamlight Valley The Storybook Vale expansion pass: everything you need to know

Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting its second expansion pass in November, The Storybook Vale. This time around, we're being sent to three new biomes to restore peace to a land that has been torn apart by two of Disney's best villains. There are new characters to meet, new items to gather, and a whole new story split into two parts to delve into, and after the expansion was shared at the Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase on October 29, we've got plenty of information to dissect.

When does The Storybook Vale release?

The first part of the Storybook Vale DLC will launch on November 20, 2024. How much of the story this covers is unknown, but it will give you access to three new biomes and three new characters to build a friendship with and invite to your valley. The second part is currently scheduled to be released in summer 2025, but a concrete release date hasn't been announced yet.

Unlike the first expansion pass, A Rift in Time, The Storybook Vale has been released in two parts rather than three to make each part larger and leave us waiting for a shorter period to continue the story. Purchasing the expansion pass will grant you access to both parts, so you won't need to worry about spending more money on the second part to continue the story.

What is The Storybook Vale?

(Image credit: Gameloft)

The Storybook Vale is the second expansion pass for Disney Dreamlight Valley, letting us get away from The Forgetting and venture through an entirely new storyline involving some new characters and areas. In this expansion pass, we have to restore the torn pages of an enchanted book which take the form of utterly adorable origami creatures called Snippets. At the start of the DLC, we get a magical staff that acts as a net to catch these Snippets and return them to the book, and I just know I'm going to have a field day running around chasing these creatures.

There are three new biomes to explore too, The Bind, Ever After, and Mythopia. The Bind takes the form of a cozy autumnal forest, while Ever After draws inspiration from Scottish and Scandinavian folklore to create an enchanting mushroom landscape. That one has quickly become my favourite thanks to its bioluminescent moss. On the other hand, Mythopia is the perfect location for anyone who has been waiting for Disney Dreamlight Valley to add some Hercules representation, and let's be honest it's well overdue.

New animal companions are being added in each new biome too. Owls are being added to the Bind, mini dragons are being added to Ever After, and baby winged horses will be found around Mythopia. Each biome will also have new forage and flora, such as poppies, porcini mushrooms, and bougainvillea, as well as new fish like koi and wolffish. So, plenty for us to collect. New forage also means new things to cook, and there are dozens of new recipes being added to both the valley and the vale.

What characters will be in the Storybook Vale?

Four new characters have been confirmed to appear in The Storybook Vale:

Hades

Maleficent

Merida

Flynn Rider

There is an additional fifth character being alluded to but not yet confirmed. As shown in the announcement showcase, we know Hades and Maleficent will predominantly star in the storyline as the main antagonists, with Merida and Flynn Rider making special appearances in two new biomes too.

Meridan and Flynn Rider's roles in the story are unclear right now, but the expansion pass has been shared as a prime opportunity to reunite Flynn with Rapunzel who played a part in the first DLC, A Rift in Time. You'll also be able to invite every character you meet within the DLC to your base game valley, your floating islands, or to live in the biomes you find them in. So fret not, you've got more than enough space to find a place for your new friends.

The only outlier is Maleficent. Even though Maleficent has a significant role in the storyline and will appear throughout the first part of the expansion, she will be a more prominent character in the second part. The appearance of Aurora was also heavily hinted at through a puzzle on the floor shown for a few seconds during the showcase, but not confirmed. It would make a huge amount of sense to involve Aurora given the significance of Maleficent's role, but more details on the "secret character" are bound to come out closer to release, and there's no saying that Disney Dreamlight Valley won't throw in a huge curveball. Either way, I'm keen to see what secrets the storybook vale has tucked away.