Bless him, Eric Barone cannot stop updating Stardew Valley, has announced version 1.7 is coming

"I'm committed to not working on Stardew Valley until I'm done with Haunted Chocolatier," Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone told us earlier this year. And that commitment lasted all of four months, I guess.

At one of the recent Stardew Valley Symphony of Seasons live concerts, Barone addressed the audience to say that after the 1.6 update he wasn't sure if he'd ever do another, but more recently he'd changed his mind. "I wanted to share something with you tonight, it's kind of a secret," he continued. "There's going to be another update."

It was not a secret for long, and Barone confirmed on Twitter that 1.7 is definitely coming. "Okay, I revealed this at the concert last night and now the cat's out of the bag," he wrote, "so I will confirm for everyone: There will be a Stardew Valley 1.7 update. No release date, no estimate. But it's happening".

Of course Haunted Chocolatier is still happening too, though. In the replies, Barone commented, "My plan is that this will not hinder Haunted Chocolatier development".

We don't know a huge amount about Barone's next game, but we do know that Haunted Chocolatier will include the obvious chocolate-making and shop-simming, as well as archery, boss fights, books, and a larger world than Stardew Valley. And of course, there will be fishing. If Stardew Valley is anything to go by, it'll probably be well-supported after release as well.