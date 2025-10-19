If emulating classic DOS games seems like a pain, there's a DOSBox fork 'aiming for simplicity and ease of use', now standalone for the first time
Run the likes of Civilization and Daggerfall as God intended, now easily loaded directly from ZIP files.
Our medium has a rich history that stretches far back into the days of DOS gaming, but the further back in time you go, the more it's a pain to get these games running on modern systems. Even if I have the right media, what the hell am I supposed to do with a floppy disk image in 2025? The long-running answer has been to try out DOSBox and its modern "forks," or modified versions, but it can be a bit of a pain to get started if you're new to emulation.
Enter DOSBox Pure, once an impressive core for the open-source emulation frontend RetroArch—if that sounds like gibberish, it just means you go outside enough—now a standalone app that can easily load ZIP files, mounted CD and floppy disk images, DOS exes, and so on. It's a pay-what-you-want download on developer Schelling's itch.io page, and after giving it a quick look myself, the app is slick and straightforward right out of the box.
There's step-by-step use instructions on that page as well if you have any trouble getting your games running—you'll have to bring your own files, with storefronts like GOG being one potential source. From there it's got plenty of modern settings to tweak and soup up your DOS games of choice: rebindable keys, gamepad and joystick support, save states, a CRT video filter, and even a touchpad mode.
The itch.io page notes there's automatic controller button assignments if the program successfully detects your game and gamepad, but everything can be customized to your liking—something Steam Deck users might find tantalizing
I've fiddled around with DOSBox a bit trying to play an old version of Prince of Persia and walked away with a few gripes about its ease of use compared to console emulators like Dolphin and DuckStation, so I'm excited to give DOSBox Pure a spin. Emulators like this one offer a robust, if off the beaten path, way to play games that have no business fading from memory.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
