The best tool for playing obscure old PC games now supports the sublime FMV cheese of Crime Patrol 2: Drug Wars and a Lovecraftian adventure one YouTuber scored a 'terribly low 2/10'

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You've got to be morbidly curious now, right?

Crime Patrol 2 scene of a guy with an earpiece giving you a thumbs up while hugging a woman with a gun, and a bunch more women sit on a boat in the background in their swimsuits
(Image credit: American Laser Games)

One might wonder, given the endless selection of good videogames out there: Why play a bad one?

But let me turn that idea around on you. Given the endless selection of good videogames out there, what's more enticing than one you've never heard of? Maybe it's bad, but has one fascinating idea. Maybe it has zero fascinating ideas but is so stupid it makes you laugh nonstop. Maybe it's completely irredeemable and just makes your next Slay the Spire 2 run seem that much better in contrast.

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Crime Patrol 2: Drug Wars (1993 Arcade) - Full Game Walkthrough - YouTube Crime Patrol 2: Drug Wars (1993 Arcade) - Full Game Walkthrough - YouTube
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The real treat is perhaps adventure game Necronomicon: The Dawning of Darkness, which you can buy on GOG and study to understand why point-and-click adventure games were not doing so hot around the year 2000. YouTuber Ermacgerd Longplays finished it in two hours, then gave it a "terribly low 2/10."

"I really despised it and thought it awful, I'd give it a Certified Crap title and what not," they wrote in the description. Sounds pretty entertaining to me! Without bad adventure games, we'd never get great adventure game Let's Plays like Nextlander's Full Motion Vinny.

ScummVM helpfully maintains a wiki page listing where most of the games it supports can be bought or otherwise found, and quite a detailed FAQ about how everything works. Use it to play an old Discworld adventure game, or Mad Dog 2: The Lost Gold. It's the weekend!

Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

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