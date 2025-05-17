House Flipper 2 is having a free weekend, and just got co-op

House Flipper 2 Co-op DLC Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

For the 7th birthday of the House Flipper videogames, developer Frozen District has released (free) co-op DLC for House Flipper 2, letting you make busted houses into less-busted houses with your friends in real time. It's also cross-platform, which means you can play on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation with up to four players on any other the other ones.

To celebrate the co-op release, and the series birthday, House Flipper 2 is also having a free weekend on Steam, on now.

The co-op expansion works with the entire base game, including its sandbox mode, and comes with four brand new properties to flip that are designed with co-op gameplay in mind. One stands out especially—a cute little row of four attached beach bungalows, one for each co-op player to customize. You could have a little vote at the end for whose house is cutest. Just spitballing here.

Like the base game, the co-op expansion is also fully compatible with the big ol' library of house flipping designs made by other players on mod.io. It seems a bit weird to release a free co-op update as separate DLC rather than a normal patch, but free is free.

House Flipper 2 released in 2023, and reviewer Tom Sykes called it a casual and cozy in an 81% PC Gamer review. "It's not so detailed a renovation sim that it feels exhausting or overwhelming, nor so casual that you barely need to be there. Renovating feels cozy," he said.

Since release it also got a big fat content update with a hundred plus new things to decorate with, followed by a few other updates of similar size, as well as an oddly enjoyable The Floor is Lava mode that sounds like an April Fools' update but isn't but also was released on April 1.

You can find House Flipper 2 - Co-op DLC on Steam. You can also try House Flipper 2 for free on Steam until May 18. It's also 35% off until May 29.