House Flipper 2 update adds 150 new items, including towels, decorative moss, and weeds

Summer in Old Pinnacove Update - House Flipper 2 - YouTube Watch On

House Flipper 2, a game for people who want to fix up rental properties on the weekend without engaging in problematic real world activities like buying real estate or inhaling black mold, got a big free update last week.

The new update, Summer in Old Pinnacove, adds a downtown area to explore and a new job that sees players helping out a guy named Simon, whose allergies are complicating his apartment glow-up. It's also got 150 new items, some of which really stuck out to me:

A cozy campfire, perfect for roasting s'mores

Decorative moss, because who doesn't love a good drought resistant groundcover?

Stylish awnings

Summer essentials like flip-flops, sunglasses, and six new towels!

Invasive weed species, which doesn't sound like a good thing unless you're a sicko like me who still thinks about SimAnt

In case that wasn't enough to wet your whistle, there are also a number of quality of life changes. Curtains can now be opened and closed with the press of a button, items can be placed on gazebos and scaffolding, and selling expensive items will require a longer click so you don't scam yourself.

For the uninitiated, House Flipper 2 is about restoring shabby old properties to their former glory. Like PowerWash Simulator, it will appeal to those looking for a cozy experience that delivers the satisfaction of a floor well mopped (but without the vinegar smell). You can build houses from scratch, or take on a story mode where you move into a sleepy little village and help people out with home renovation projects.

If you want to see what's possible in the game, developer Frozen District has posted a video of the winners from their "Fairytale Contest," where they asked players to create their best enchanting fairy-themed houses in the sandbox mode.

The Summer in Old Pinnacove update is available now.