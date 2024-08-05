House Flipper 2 update adds 150 new items, including towels, decorative moss, and weeds
The free update also includes a new downtown area called Old Pinnacove.
House Flipper 2, a game for people who want to fix up rental properties on the weekend without engaging in problematic real world activities like buying real estate or inhaling black mold, got a big free update last week.
The new update, Summer in Old Pinnacove, adds a downtown area to explore and a new job that sees players helping out a guy named Simon, whose allergies are complicating his apartment glow-up. It's also got 150 new items, some of which really stuck out to me:
- A cozy campfire, perfect for roasting s'mores
- Decorative moss, because who doesn't love a good drought resistant groundcover?
- Stylish awnings
- Summer essentials like flip-flops, sunglasses, and six new towels!
- Invasive weed species, which doesn't sound like a good thing unless you're a sicko like me who still thinks about SimAnt
In case that wasn't enough to wet your whistle, there are also a number of quality of life changes. Curtains can now be opened and closed with the press of a button, items can be placed on gazebos and scaffolding, and selling expensive items will require a longer click so you don't scam yourself.
For the uninitiated, House Flipper 2 is about restoring shabby old properties to their former glory. Like PowerWash Simulator, it will appeal to those looking for a cozy experience that delivers the satisfaction of a floor well mopped (but without the vinegar smell). You can build houses from scratch, or take on a story mode where you move into a sleepy little village and help people out with home renovation projects.
If you want to see what's possible in the game, developer Frozen District has posted a video of the winners from their "Fairytale Contest," where they asked players to create their best enchanting fairy-themed houses in the sandbox mode.
The Summer in Old Pinnacove update is available now.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.