The next Dead by Daylight chapter will feature character designs selected by the community, and voting is already open
Players can select their favorite design from a batch of art concepts.
It's been a big week for democracy in PvP games starting with the word "dead." Thursday, Deadlock reprised its in-game voting table where players can vote on which of the next six heroes will release first. Then on Friday, Dead by Daylight opened up a voting booth of its own where players can select the appearance for the next killer and survivor.
You can cast your vote on the game's website, where a spooky book seemingly bound in flesh contains various art concepts. There are four possible choices for the survivor, each of which has either heterochromia or a single blind eye. The figures are all scarred and grizzled to varying degrees, and they come with flavorful taglines if you expand the image: "Oft underestimated, your particular insights gave you an advantage in the wasteland," one reads.
The design-agnostic description for the new survivor dubs them "a spiritual scientist" and "a divine investigator from a collapsed world." It's not clear how their theological insights will help them prevail against Chucky or the animatronics from Five Nights at Freddy's, but I digress.
As is standard for Dead by Daylight, the killers look a hell of a lot cooler. The vibe here is a tyrannical angel or god of some sort, looking to "deliver your almighty punishments." The three designs include a creepy take on a winged angel with a halo and spiky legs, a slightly different winged angel with a blindfold, and the clear choice as far as I'm concerned: a screaming face in a black cloud accompanied by huge floating hands.
Whatever people go with, it's nice to see an evocative killer-survivor combo that isn't lifted from a Netflix series or Assassin's Creed. Not to be a curmudgeon, but it's getting harder and harder to remember a time when Dead by Daylight was populated solely by its own characters and didn't feel a bit like Fortnite's goth cousin.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
