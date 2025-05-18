Sure, why not, the next Dead by Daylight crossover is with Assassin's Creed Shadows

Dead by Daylight has a new collaboration coming up, but probably not one you'd have guessed: It's Assassin's Creed Shadows. The collaboration was announced, along with a date of May 27 for Shadows' next big update, via Assassin's Creed social media accounts.

Step into The Fog.A new Dead by Daylight quest begins.Slip through the shadows.Survive the ordeal.#ACShadows × #DeadbyDaylight #TheFogIsCalling pic.twitter.com/E3c6Ja0NEtMay 14, 2025

The teaser video has AC Shadows protagonists Naoe and Yasuke sitting by a bonfire as a ghostly figure in armor, shrouded in ghostly scarlet fires, watches from the darkness.

Ubisoft has previously said that Shadows would have "special collaborations" on its post-launch update roadmap. This is, presumably, the first one. What that crossover actually entails, though, remains to be seen.

I find the concept outrageously silly but at this point Assassin's Creed just kind of does whatever it wants.

You can see the most memorable other examples Assassin's Creed Origins, where you can accidentally free the antagonist of Final Fantasy XV from an ancient tomb and then ride around on a camel-chocobo hybrid with a very Final Fantasy looking sword and shield. An occurrence so absurd that it rated a "-57%" on PC Gamer's recent list of the most historically inaccurate Assassin's Creed moments.

Anyway, I'm just glad that this isn't the other way around. Dead by Daylight has some very non-horror crossovers like Lara Croft and Geralt and Nic Cage (that last one's debatable) but I don't think Naoe and Yasuke would make great DBD Survivors. Unless someone's turning Yasuke into a fiery ghost samurai, I guess?