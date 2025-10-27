The fourth Steam Scream Fest is here, and there's a lot more on sale than just horror games

You've got your decorations and your novelty candy bowl with that little hand that jumps out and corrodes any trust the neighborhood's children had in you, so there's just one thing missing: an excuse to round out your backlog with a bunch of PC games on sale. Fret not, because Steam Scream Fest is here with the goods until Nov. 3. at 10 am PT.

There's no shortage of apropos discounts on the spookiest software. Some of the top sellers include nausea-inducing co-op hit The Outlast Trials, going for a 70% discount at $12, surreal card game Inscryption, on sale for $8, and the devastating psychological horror game Mouthwashing, clocking in at $9.09. In his review, PC Gamer associate editor Ted Litchfield called Mouthwashing "my favorite horror game of 2024, and one of the year's best narratives, period."

