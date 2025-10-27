The fourth Steam Scream Fest is here, and there's a lot more on sale than just horror games
Rise from your grave—these deals are to die for.
You've got your decorations and your novelty candy bowl with that little hand that jumps out and corrodes any trust the neighborhood's children had in you, so there's just one thing missing: an excuse to round out your backlog with a bunch of PC games on sale. Fret not, because Steam Scream Fest is here with the goods until Nov. 3. at 10 am PT.
There's no shortage of apropos discounts on the spookiest software. Some of the top sellers include nausea-inducing co-op hit The Outlast Trials, going for a 70% discount at $12, surreal card game Inscryption, on sale for $8, and the devastating psychological horror game Mouthwashing, clocking in at $9.09. In his review, PC Gamer associate editor Ted Litchfield called Mouthwashing "my favorite horror game of 2024, and one of the year's best narratives, period."
If you're not so keen on scares, there's still plenty on offer. The entire Walking Dead Telltale series is on sale for 5 dollars, vampiric survival superlative V Rising is half-off at $17.49, and as always, you can grab one of the slickest co-op shooters ever conceived for less than the price of a cup of coffee.
My personal recommendation would be Crow Country, a classic Resident Evil-inspired adventure game with aesthetics reminiscent of the original Playstation. In his review, PC Gamer senior editor Wes Fenlon said it "evokes the simple pleasures of early survival horror." You can pick it up during the sale for $10.
As with most seasonal Steam events these days, that's not all; there's a host of new Points Shop items to nab in case you want a gif of Nosferatu to replace your current profile picture. The sale runs until Nov. 3 at 10 am PT, so get your scares in while you can.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
