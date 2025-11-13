I spent a good chunk of my October telling anyone who'd listen to play Silent Hill f, even if they weren't horror fans, the game was just too good to go unplayed. Convincing co-workers, friends, and strangers wasn't too difficult until I'd mention the NG+ endings.

Understandably, the idea of having to play through multiple iterations of a game to fully complete it was intimidating, and many people I talked to just didn't have the time for it. Aside from offering to play it through for them so they could just sit back and watch or promising that it didn't feel like a slog when you're actually embroiled in the story of Silent Hill f there wasn't a whole lot I could do to convince them, until now.

A new patch for Silent Hill f just dropped, and with it comes a multitude of ways in which developer NeoBards makes it easier for players to get through all the NG+ endings.

"Thank you to all Silent Hill f players for your patience," Al Yang, director of Silent Hill f says in a social media post. "Today we've released a patch that adds a new casual difficulty and addresses feedback we've received, including reducing the amount of forced combat areas, speeding up NG+ runs, and bug fixes such as Sakuko's diary in NG+."

This'll make re-runs of Silent Hill f less of a slog for those who had issues with the combat, which will hopefully mean that more people end up completing all the endings. They're honestly all so fantastic and add so much to the experience that it's almost a shame to leave them unfinished.

While I'm happy that this patch will hopefully encourage people to jump back into Silent Hill f and finish it to completion, I honestly don't think these updates were needed. As I said in my review for Silent Hill f, the game before this update was fantastic as it was. The combat, while tricky, was not suffocating or too hard to get a hold of, and having intimidating enemies made Silent Hill f feel like a traditional Silent Hill game in that I was encouraged to find sneaky ways around enemies instead of fighting them head-on.

I've said it before and I'll say it again, people who reported having issues with the combat in Silent Hill f weren't playing the game properly. The combat zones add a threat level that is warranted; Hinako shouldn't be able to walk through the fog without any repercussions. But if it gets more people to the final end stage of the game, then I won't complain. Silent Hill f is brilliant and one of the best horror games I've played in a long time. So I'm just happy more people will get to appreciate it in all its gory glory.