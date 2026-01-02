Silent Hill 2 Remake dev Bloober Team kicks off 2026 by giving us 45 days to figure out what 'RemoSdNeulSerore-hsoOvamCeyerd' is

Bloober Team has been on a roll these past couple of years, releasing the very popular and successful remake of Silent Hill 2, announcing a similar do-over of the original, and closing out 2025 with its own horror confection Cronos: The New Dawn. Now it seems to have something new in the works—but what, exactly, is RemoSdNeulSerorehsoOvamCeyerd?

It's the URL for a new countdown site, revealed on Bloober's X account (via Gematsu) on December 31 with a post containing a brief message: "Dare to peek into the darkness..."

Dare to peek into the darkness...💀 https://t.co/t1HYo7IDml#BlooberTeam

Beyond that, though? There's not much to go on, and barring leaks or further, more revealing teases, it'll be a while before we get any real insight into what's cooking. The countdown started with at this moment has 43 days, 12 hours, and change remaining, meaning the zero hour will be struck on February 15. That's quite a long haul as these things go.

Ah, but more time means more speculation, and there's plenty of that going on. The absence of any reference to Konami in the fine print has some followers assuming that this is not related to the studio's work on the Silent Hill games; the studio is known to be working on a Nintendo-exclusive horror game, and that has some enthusiastic redditors crossing their fingers for a remake of the 2002 GameCube survival horror game Eternal Darkness.

Others are opting to plot a different course by unscrambling the letters in the bizarre URL. "Remove your old dreams, chosen seer" is one popular decryption, leading some to suspect that something Cronos-related is in the offing. Others are excited for what they reckon is a long-overdue update of Coreey's Murder Hovels.

That may not be an entirely serious prediction, but I like it.

The unusually long countdown has led some to suspect that the February 15 date might be significant, although no one seems to know quite how. Some very cool games were released on February 15 in years past, according to Wikipedia—Galaga, Audiosurf, flow, Plants vs. Zombies, Far Cry: New Dawn, to name a few—but none that really seem up Bloober's fairly specific alley.

For its part, Bloober Team has been mum on the whole thing since that initial tease, and I imagine it'll stay that way for a good while yet—but with well over a month left before the buzzer sounds, we've at least got lots of time to try figuring it out on our own.