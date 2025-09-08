Semiwork gets all mysterious about REPO's new monsters ahead of the next update

REPO announced that a monster update would be coming at the end of October not too long ago, and have followed up with a video answering some of the questions players are throwing its way. Unfortunately though, if you wanted any sort of insight to what new monsters we can expect to face, or how many are being added, I've got some bad news. Semiwork will not be dishing out any information on how many monsters are coming, or their appearance, ahead of time.

In the most recent video Q&A, Semiwork's Pontus Sundström says "just as the appearance of these monsters, we will keep the exact number of new monsters a secret as well. But I will say though, we are focusing on quality before quantity. We want each monster to feel unique, and different from all the other monsters. That is very important to us when we design and come up with these new ferocious beings that you will encounter in the next update."

So it sounds like we'll be stuck scouring each video ahead of the update for clues if we want to get any sort of idea of what terrors we're inevitably going to face. Though it's not all secret. Semiwork has confirmed that there will be a mix of new monsters coming which follow the same level system as the last batch.

Rather than just unleashing a load of new, terrifying beasts that end your run in a single hit, a batch of smaller, more annoying monsters designed to make your life a bit harder will be coming too. Though saying that, I swear I've lost my health and loot to gnomes more than any other creature in REPO.

No changes are being made to existing monsters as part of this update either, and since the sole focus is on the new monsters, there won't be any new valuables or maps either. Although some of the old settings such as the manor house will be getting a "fresh coat of paint" alongside some new textures, and a few new rooms are being added to the museum map, which will help locations feel somewhat fresh at least.