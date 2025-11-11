For the first time since 2012, we're getting a new Silent Hill, Fatal Frame and Resident Evil within a 6 month window
The wait was even longer for some of us.
We're reliving the Japanese horror renaissance from the early '00s, minus all those years of console exclusivity. During today's Japan-focused State of Play, Koei Tecmo announced that Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake will launch on March 12, 2026.
That's excellent news for the folks who spent 1999 through 2005 jumping between numbered Silent Hill, Resident Evil, and Fatal Frame games, long before all three series took breaks with spin-offs or went quiet. 2012 marks the last time Japan's horror trio released something more significant than a remaster within the same six months—the year Resident Evil 6, Silent Hill: Downpour, and the Wii-exclusive Fatal Frame 2 remake launched.
Fatal Frame saw a couple of remasters in recent years, but those weren't quite as extensive as what Koei shared today. And yes, you read that correctly. This is the second remake of the second Fatal Frame, though folks in North America never had the chance to play the 2012 one.
During the State of Play, Fatal Frame series director Makoto Shibata explained the "meticulous" attention to detail that went into new lighting and textures for the fan favorite. He also highlighted how Team Ninja's action director helped with the remake's "battle system," if you can call it that.
The Camera Obscura's core mechanics sound the same, but it's definitely refined, and perhaps a little scarier?
"The tension from the game from waiting for the ghosts to get closer and closer, then taking the photo at the last second," said Shibata. "So we preserved this aspect while introducing new elements such as zooming and focusing as if you're operating an actual camera. We have also included filters, like those found on cameras."
Shibata also highlighted how those filters "affect what you see," so swapping between them and experimenting may lead to helpful advantages in battle or exploration—all new tools we didn't have before. I'm pretty sure Fatal Frame 2's 'Woman in Box' is why I was so afraid of the dark even as I got into high school, so I'm not sure I need any new and creative ways to see her, but I'll take it.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
The Steam page describes Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake as a "complete overhaul" of the 2003 game, following twin sisters Mio and Mayu Amakura through Minakami Village. To protect themselves from the angry spirits trapped there, the girls use the Camera Obscura to exorcise ghosts and find otherworldy secrets.
I just started Silent Hill f again, and I'm desperately trying to finish it and all of the other 2025 bangers I missed before February kicks down my door with Resident Evil Requiem. Now you're telling me one of my all-time horror favorites is releasing a remake next month? Fine. It's going on the list. I'll carry this burden for us.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.