REPO will feature 'moon phases' as part of the new update, ramping up the difficulty every 5 levels

REPO has been gearing up for its first significant update for a while now, and alongside new levels and weapons, it's also introducing difficulty-based progression.. In a video published by semiwork, this new system has been explained in more detail, clearing up any confusion from previous videos and sharing the changes that have been made since it was first hinted at.

Prior to this video, we knew that REPO would increase in difficulty every 10 levels. If you're like me, and you struggle to make it past the first three or four levels, this doesn't feel like a concerning change. However, this has now been reduced to every five levels. Which, yes, is more of a threat to my experience.

Referred to as "moon phases," this difficulty change will make each monster stronger every five levels, increasing the challenge of the game and putting you and your friends in more danger the further you progress. Semiwork says that "things will get spicier and spicier as you get spicier and spicier with upgrades and other things that make you stronger and more fit to find valuables and dodge monsters."

How drastic the change in difficulty between levels will be was also explained: "Below level five, the enemies will be quite easy to stun with small objects. But then at level five there will be a moon phase causing the enemies to become stronger." Presumably this'll continue to ramp up and up—providing you're even good enough to get multiple phases in—until you and your team inevitably succumb to the power of the horrible monsters lurking in each level.

The aim of this update is to keep the game fun for everyone, whether you're a player striving to race through early levels so you can really sink your teeth into a challenge, or if you're just looking to work through a few levels with some friends who may be new to the game. Rather than having one set level for everyone, semiwork shared that this is the "best way to do things" but I'll be honest, I'll still probably perish in the first level anyway.