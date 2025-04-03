REPO monster list: Every terror you can face

If you've spent any time running around gathering valuables in REPO , you will have come across some of its many monsters. As if scrabbling to scrounge up money wasn't hard enough; these prowling creatures try to kill you and your friends and destroy your loot in the process. Dealing with them isn't made any easier by the fact each level has a random selection of monsters, so you'll need to learn about each if you want to make it out alive.

The good news is you can kill monsters in REPO, and they'll drop an 'orb' when you do. Each orb has a value between $1k and $8k and counts as one of your valuables. It can also be damaged like other valuables, so you'll have to handle it carefully if you do get a successful kill.

To save you the stress of figuring out how to hunt each monster and what each of their orbs are worth in cold hard cash, I've included the details for both down below.

Level one monsters

These monsters are the easiest to deal with, and you usually don't need any strength upgrades to cause damage or defeat them. You can often avoid them for the most part, and they won't cause much damage to your loot either. They are also the only level of monsters to spawn at every level.

Peeper

Health: 30

30 Orb value: $2k - $4k

The Peeper is essentially a giant eye stuck to the ceiling which will latch onto players as soon as they walk underneath. It will cause two damage every second until the player moves out of the line of sight by walking into another room or behind an object since you can still move, your vision is just distorted. If you see it in a room, you can wait for it to disappear if you want to avoid being captured.

If you have a strength upgrade and see your teammate get captured by the Peeper, you can grab hold of them and pull them away to break the line of sight, too. The best way to kill this beast is to avoid looking at it and hit it with a valuable when you can.

Shadow Child

Health: 150

150 Orb value: $2k - $5k

Taking the form of a slender, shadowy human with the face of a child, the Shadow Child teleports near to players and lures them in with the sound of a child laughing. If you stare at it for too long (longer than five seconds) when you do come face to face, it will pull you forward and cause 30 damage before throwing you backward and despawning.

If you just leave it alone, it'll get bored and teleport away for a bit. You can also stun it with a melee weapon like a baseball bat, and it only takes a few hits to kill once it's down. It can't teleport while stunned either which will make your life easier.

Gnomes

(Image credit: Semiwork)

Health: 20

20 Orb value: N/A

Gnomes are arguably one of the most irritating mobs in REPO since they travel in packs of at least four, and can cause damage to you and your loot. They can cause 10 damage at a time to players, and they'll quickly strip value from your loot. Even when your items are placed in the cart, nothing is safe. Luckily, you can pick them up with no strength upgrades and throw them, which will smash them on impact.

Apex Predator

(Image credit: Semiwork)

Health: 150

150 Orb value: $2k - $3k

You may look at the Apex Predator and think what can this harmless duckling do to me? Aside from getting in the way of collecting loot by jumping up and quacking, or generally being a nuisance by following players around, this duckling can cause some serious damage.

If you accidentally hit or touch it, this seemingly innocent bird morphs into a horrendous beast with a beak full of fangs for 10 seconds, causing 10 damage every time it hits you. If you can bait it into an extraction point you can kill it, or if you can bait it into a toilet and flush it you'll also be onto a winner. Apart from that, you'll have to ragdoll and pray it loses interest in you and moves away.

Spewer

(Image credit: semiwork)

Health: 65

65 Orb value: $1k - $4k

You'll hear a Spewer coming before you see it. These creatures will float around until they see a player, which is when they'll attack. There are two ways the Spewer can attack; attaching itself to the player and deepening their voice, or vomiting on you for 10 damage. For the former, you will also vomit and cause damage to other players or loot around you, and the effect can last anywhere from 10 seconds to one minute. Luckily you can push a Spewer away without a strength upgrade, or work with a friend to grab hold of it and smash it on the floor until it dies.

Level two monsters

These monsters won't spawn in the first two levels, but as soon as you hit level three they will start threatening you. These monsters cause more damage to players and loot and are generally a lot harder to defeat in comparison to all level one monsters. You'll need either a strength upgrade or multiple players ganging up on a level two monster to take it down, with the exception of Bangers, which you can easily pick up and throw on your own.

Rugrat

(Image credit: semiwork)

Health: 150

150 Orb value: $2k - $4k

The Rugrat takes the shape of a baby and will run around the map until it spots you. When it does, it will grab the closest valuable and throw it at you, so there's no way of tracking how much damage it can do in one hit since it's item-dependent. This also counts for items in your cart. If you have no valuables near you, it's completely harmless though, which is your best chance of trying to defeat it. You'll need two players to do this if you don't have a strength upgrade, and you'll need to both pick it up and smash it into the floor a few times to do so.

Animal

Health: 150

150 Orb value: $2k - $4k

This six-legged fleshy creature frantically runs around the map and causes damage by charging at you when provoked. If it hits, it can knock you over. This doesn't cause too much damage, but if there's an enemy behind you it can be pretty fatal. Two players can pick the Animal up together to stun it and slam it down, or if you have four strength you'll be able to pick it up on your own. Aside from running at you, it's pretty harmless so is easy to ignore.

Upscream

(Image credit: semiwork)

Health: 50

50 Orb value: $2k - $4k

Upscream looks similar to the Animal from a distance but walks on four legs rather than six. It will scurry around until it sees a player, which is when it will grab you and cause 10 damage before throwing you back. You'll be stunned for a few seconds but can get up and walk around after that. Occasionally, Upscream may grab you an additional two times if you don't move away fast enough. As with many other monsters, two players are able to grab one and slam it down to kill it.

Chef

(Image credit: semiwork)

Health: 250

250 Orb value: $2k - $5k

The Chef resembles a frog hopping around each area, but when it sees a player it will pull out two knives and frantically slash around while traveling toward you. It can cause 10 damage per hit, which is pretty detrimental if you get caught up in the flurry. Two players will be able to pick it up together and throw it into a pit, but it does have a pretty large health bar so it takes more than a few slams to defeat.

Hidden

Health: ??

?? Orb value: ??

There's no denying that the Hidden is one of the most challenging enemies to face in REPO. That's not because of how much damage it does, it's because you simply cannot see it. As its name implies, the Hidden is an invisible monster that can only be spotted by a cloud of dark smoke and some footsteps, but given how dark most of the rooms in REPO are this doesn't make it easy. If you find one, it will possess and drag you as far away as possible, which may lead you to some enemies on the way. It doesn't cause any damage, but it's extremely inconvenient.

Bowtie

Health: 150

150 Orb value: $3k - $5k

When Bowtie spots a player, it will transform its large white marshmallow-esque body into a fan and blow you around, which causes serious damage depending on what you hit. During this time, your sprint and jump abilities will be disabled too. Due to the size of the monster, it's not particularly easy to grab and throw either. You'll need seven strength if you want to pick one up on your own, but there is a chance it'll morph into a fan before you can grab it. Once it's performed the attack, it will run away for a bit so at least you'll have some peace then. I'd recommend you just avoid this monster at all costs rather than trying to take it down.

Mentalist

(Image credit: Semiwork)

Health: 150

150 Orb value: $3k - $5k

Since Mentalists make no noise while they move around the map, they can be challenging to track down before it's too late, which isn't helped by the fact they can teleport. If you're caught in the line of sight of a Mentalist, it will use psychic powers to lift you and slam you back down, inflicting 50 damage. Although your friends can pull you out of this trance, getting too close will cause them to be sucked in by the power as well.

Bangers

Health: 50

50 Orb value: N/A

Much like the Gnomes, Bangers will always spawn in groups of three. They resemble skulls with sticks of dynamite protruding from the eyes and mouth, which will light as soon as they detect a player. Due to their size, they can easily spot players crouching even if they're hidden under a table. If you're close to the blast when it explodes, you will instantly be killed, or they will cause 50 damage from a distance. The easiest way to defeat them is by slamming them twice or throwing them away and letting them explode. Throwing them into a pit is also a good way to avoid dealing with them.

Level three monsters

These monsters are by far the hardest enemies to deal with in REPO. They are significantly larger than both level and level one monsters and can easily kill players and cause serious damage to your loot. For the first few levels, you'll only have to deal with one or two level-three monsters, with a third being added in later rounds.

Headman

(Image credit: semiwork)

Health: 250

250 Orb value: $4k - $8k

This giant floating head clacks its teeth and follows you around the map. Terrifying, right? If it spots you, it will scream and approach you very quickly before biting you and causing 50 damage. You'll need to run and hide to avoid getting attacked, but as soon as you've broken its line of sight you should be in the clear. If you have a baseball bat or a weapon that knocks it back, you can stun it for long enough to run away. Or, you and a friend can try to pick it up and slam it down to chip away at its health bar.

Robe

(Image credit: semiwork)

Health: 250

250 Orb value: $5k - $8k

The Robe is another monster that silently prowls the map until it sees a player, which is when it will scream like a baby. If it grabs hold of you, it can cause a whopping 100 damage, but if it attacks you while crouching you'll escape with only 50 damage. It's a tall monster draped in a black robe with a white mask, so can be hard to detect in some of REPO's darker areas. The best way to hunt it is by using grenades or mines placed in doorways since its 250 HP doesn't make it an easy kill and using melee weapons runs the risk of getting grabbed.

Huntsman

(Image credit: semiwork)

Health: 250

250 Orb value: $3k - $7k

The Huntsman is an easy monster to evade, given you can stay completely silent while you do so. He's blind, so won't see you if you're crouched around the map. However, the second you utter a sound or drop an item, he will fire a shotgun at you, which can kill you in one hit. The easiest way to kill him is to wait for him to walk down any stairs, since he always falls over and will be stunned for a moment, giving you time to rush in and pick up his head to slam it down and cause damage. That said, you will need to do this a couple of times given the Huntsman's 250 HP.

Reaper

(Image credit: semiwork)

Health: 250

250 Orb value: $6k - $8k

The Reaper is a scarecrow with blade arms that will charge a player while flailing to cause 10 damage a second. In doing so, it will also damage anything you're holding or knock items out of the way, including your cart. As soon as you've broken line of sight, it will forget it's targeting you and wander off. The quick succession of attacks makes it hard to fight back, but your best option to hunt is either a handgun, a grenade, or a mine.

Clown

(Image credit: semiwork)

Health: 250

250 Orb value: $5k - $8k

You'll hear the Clown stomping around before you see it thanks to the size of its colossal feet. Despite its name, this isn't a character you'd want to invite to a birthday party. Its nose is stretched out with a big red bulb at the end, which will light up and shoot a laser beam that causes 30 damage. After this attack, it will quickly approach and try to kick you for 10 damage. Much like the Reaper, it's best to use grenades and mines to attack it rather than any melee weapons.

Trudge

(Image credit: semiwork)

Health: 500

500 Orb value: $5k - $8k

Trudge is the strongest monster in REPO, making it very challenging to kill. It'll slowly skulk around until it sees a player and then it'll perform one of three attacks. The first is the slam attack which will happen if you get too close and result in an instant kill. It can also bite you for 50 damage if you're hiding under a table, or pull you over to it for 100 damage. You can kill it with multiple landmines since its movement is very predictable, but your best bet is to avoid it when you can since its orb isn't even that valuable.