REPO has published yet another video promising more content in its long-awaited first update: 'We are in the homestretch now'

In a completely unsurprising turn of events, Semiwork has published another video about REPO's first update. With that said, it looks like these video diaries are coming to an end, since this week's episode began with an apology directed toward players voicing their desperation for any sort of release date, and the caption "we are in the home stretch now" on Steam.

Not long after REPO's release on February 26, videos regarding the game's first update started being published to the semiwork YouTube channel, with the first rolling out on March 7. At first these videos were exciting little looks at new content, like the cart cannon, expressions, and even the announcement of an open beta test for the update. However, despite all these chances to give us a date to look forward to, semiwork has always avoided providing an answer to the question we've all been asking: When's it coming?

After nearly two months of weekly updates, I'm happy to report that we, uh, still don't know. But hey, here's some more upgrades to get excited about! The first of which being Tumble Wings. If you equip this upgrade and tumble launch from a high place, your semibot will sprout two little fairy wings, carrying you slowly to the ground to avoid taking any fall damage. For levels like the museum, which is being rolled out as part of the update, this will be incredibly helpful given how many high platforms you'll need to parkour up to gather valuables.

The second upgrade touched on was stamina regeneration when crouching. This has been a highly requested feature since the game was released, so most players will be thrilled. As confirmed in the video, you'll also be able to buy upgrades for this in the shop, which I imagine speeds up your regeneration even further.

Another new item was introduced as well, called the Phase Bridge. Although it wasn't shown in too much detail, it looks to be an extendable bridge you can use to finally step foot in those hard-to-reach places around levels. When showing off this feature, Semiwork gave players a full licence to mess around "we are very excited to see how you might break the game using it. So go wild with it."

In case you didn't fancy continuing to wait for the update, all of these features are available in the open beta too, alongside things like team discounts for health packs and energy crystals. Hopefully, these features won't be confined to the open beta for long.