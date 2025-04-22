REPO's next update will include matchmaking and expressions, so you no longer have to rely on shouting at your friends when they've smashed a valuable

In a recent Q&A video, the developers of REPO shared some information on what to expect from the next update for the game. That's alongside information about modding, details on new multiplayer features, new customisation for your robot, and information on the upcoming level.

Matchmaking is one of the most significant additions to the game, which will make playing with other people even easier. If you can't quite convince your friends to join you in collecting valuables, you'll now be able to join servers and games to save you from playing on your own. According to the Q&A video, you'll be able to join servers depending on your region, which you can also lock with a password if you're the host. Rest assured, you'll also be able to kick any unwanted players as well.

More importantly, expressions are being added, which will be a huge step up from the standard boggly-eyed appearance of REPO's beloved robots. You'll be able to express anger, sadness, being unimpressed, being happy, and an expression I can't quite name but it makes your pupils really small. I'm sure that will come in handy. As the member of the team who always smashes the most expensive things, I imagine I'll be pretty familiar with the angry expression at the end of a level.

A few new hints about the next level, the museum, were also dropped. You can expect to do a lot of platforming while you're here, as the environment is "very spacious", and from what we've seen this means a lot of valuables are stashed higher up then we are used to. Which means parkouring around a map to get to them. Or, if you're anything like me that means buying a feather or zero gravity drone and forcing it to do most of the work for me.

Additional details about new valuable gimmicks and further information about what to expect from the story were touched on, but nothing was explored in detail. Even with that lack of information, there's a lot to look forward to with REPO's first big update. A second Q&A with Semiwork is taking place on April 25, though, which may have a little more information for us.