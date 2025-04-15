When you can't quite afford a weapon between levels in REPO, learning how to tumble launch is your next best bet. It's your key to quickly avoiding monsters, and if timed right, you can also use this move to cause damage to your enemies. But one wrong move in REPO can result in instant death depending on which monster you're facing, so the tumble launch can be a risky move to pull off sometimes.

Luckily, as you make your way through each level, you'll be able to get upgrades for your tumble launch which will increase your launch distance and get you out of harm's way even faster. If you're yet to master the art of the tumble launch, here's what you need to do.

How to tumble launch in REPO

To tumble launch, you need to be running, then jump with space and hit Q to tumble. This will shrink your body down and fling your robot self in the direction you're travelling, which is hopefully away from any danger. You'll be able to tumble launch from the very beginning of the game, so you don't need to save up to unlock anything or get to a specific level before you can start using them to defend yourself.

With that said, you'll want to make sure you've got a fair bit of stamina before you attempt to tumble launch, so a few upgrades in this department definitely help. If you run out of stamina before you've thrown yourself into the air, the chances are you'll just come crashing back down to the ground. It's best to hide in an area where you can restore your stamina if you're avoiding a monster, like under a table or chair or even in a corner, before attempting to fly past them.



Before any tumble launch upgrades, you can still get a fair bit of distance with this move. If you find yourself relying on this mechanic to avoid monsters and want to go further to guarantee your safety, upgrades are well worth investing in. These upgrades are available in the shop between levels and cost between $4k and $5k, depending on how far into the game you are. This'll feel like a significant cost early on, but when you consider how expensive both strength upgrades are, sometimes defensive seems like a more sustainable way to play.