REPO devs are planning something diabolical for the upcoming museum map: 'Get ready to Mission: Impossible your way past laser security modules'

REPO's big update has been in the works for a few months now. As well as providing a new way to deal with one of the most annoying monsters—the duck—this update will add a whole new and massive map.

Named the Museum this map will be a little more finicky for players than other ones in REPO. It's not just large, which will make looting slightly more difficult, but the devs also hinted at the space providing more opportunities for parkour. But if jumping from tiny ledge to tiny ledge while holding a valuable vase wasn't hard enough, Semiwork has plans for something even more tricky.

During a Q&A session, the devs explained in a little more detail all the plans for the Museum. "Get ready to Mission: Impossible your way past laser security modules," the devs said when asked whether players can expect any new hazards.

I guess the only way to circumvent these laser traps will be to shrink down to your smallest self. Or perhaps, if you're feeling courageous enough, you can put your launch boost upgrade to good use and fly through the air, swiftly dodging all the lasers and getting to the really good loot—what could possibly go wrong?

Other than these laser traps the Museum will have new kinds of rooms, more "platforming and height changes", and eventually outdoor sites which will be added in a future update. Other noteworthy future additions are co-op puzzles and challenge rooms. The devs are currently "experimenting with them" but they aren't ready yet to be included in the first major update.

I'm incredibly excited to see the Museum for myself once the update goes live. It's the kind of injection of adrenaline that I've been wanting for REPO for some time now. I love the premise, monsters, and co-op play, but there's a lack of variety I've really been craving—I can only get thrown around by the alien so many times, you know? Plus this new update will finally give us proper facial expressions, so my mates can really know when I'm angry with them when they inevitably drop something super expensive.