REPO's first update will add a new map and a 'duck bucket' so we can finally give that pesky quacker a time out

Tired of dying to that duck in REPO? Its first update promises a fix, plus a new map and more.

Crying laughing emoji with disturbing realistic elements for REPO
(Image credit: Semiwork)

REPO is already getting its first update and it includes the feature we all need most: a way to stop that duck from sabotaging our team.

On Friday, REPO's dev team shared an early look at the viral horror game's first update since its early access release in February. While there's no release date for the update yet, we know at least a few highlights that are on the way, including a new map, facial expressions, quality of life updates, and, most importantly, the duck bucket.

EXCITING THINGS coming to R.E.P.O. - YouTube EXCITING THINGS coming to R.E.P.O. - YouTube
I've lost count of how many times my friends and I have died in REPO thanks to the cute, deadly duck. If you're in the same camp, there will soon be a remedy. As its name suggests, the "duck bucket" is a bucket you can place over the duck to stop it from following you around – or stop your teammates from accidentally clicking on the duck and setting off its monster mode while you're trying to lug a vase to extraction.

On top of that, the first update will also include a new map called "The Museum." The devs hinted in their announcement video that this map will feature more opportunities for parkour. So, if you haven't lost a round of REPO to an ill-advised jump yet, you'll get plenty of chances to test your skill (and your luck) in the museum.

Some quality of life improvements are on the way, as well, including a visible border at extraction points, which will allow you to clearly see when an item is out of bounds. You'll still die if you're caught in the extractor when it's activated, but at least now you can make sure all of your hard-earned loot counts toward your quota instead of getting destroyed for being just outside of the extractor.

The REPO devs also confirmed they are working on public lobbies, following up on a request for player feedback from earlier this month. Right now, you can only play REPO with friends who also have the game, so if you're solo, you're stuck with no one to play with. Luckily, public lobbies are on the way, but it sounds like it might take a while for Semiwork to roll out the feature.

The devs explained in their announcement video, "As an overwhelming majority seems fine with matchmaking where you can either host public or private, together with a kick button, that's what we'll be looking into. And for the sake of transparency, adding a kick button might sound like something very simple, but it involves server coding, which is a whole new area for us."

Even if it takes a while for Semiwork to introduce public lobbies in REPO, there's still a lot to be excited about in the game's first update. If you haven't tried out this whacky indie horror game yet, now is the perfect time to give it a shot (or convince your friends to). REPO has exploded over the past few weeks, earning 96% positive reviews on Steam since its early access release.

If you love Lethal Company or Among Us, REPO is not a game you want to miss. It's quickly become my favorite horror game thanks to its hilarious physics and goofy robot avatars⁠—even if I do keep dying to that duck.

Stevie Bonifield
Contributor

Stevie Bonifield is a freelance tech journalist specializing in mobile tech, gaming gear, and accessories. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, TTRPGs, and building way too many custom keyboards.

Latest in Survival & Crafting
Latest in News
More about survival crafting
