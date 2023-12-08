Hideo Kojima announces OD with Jordan Peele: 'It is a game... but it's at the same time a movie, but at the same time a new form of media'

Hideo Kojima took the stage at The Game Awards tonight—no surprise there—but didn't show up with a Death Stranding 2 trailer like we might've expected. Instead, Kojima was joined by actor and director Jordan Peele to announce horror game OD.

We knew Kojima was working on a game other than Death Stranding 2 with support from Xbox Studios, but this is the first we're seeing of it.

"[OD] is a game, don't get me wrong, but it's at the same time a movie, but at the same time a new form of media," Kojima said through a translator.

The OD trailer embedded above doesn't tell us a whole lot, except that it'll feature Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and Udo Kier. The strange sentence they're repeating is one that contains all the phenomes in English: "The hungry purple dinosaur ate the kind, zingy fox, the jabbering crab, and the mad whale and started vending and quacking."

"I'm a huge fan of Hideo, this man is an icon," said Peele when he joined Kojima on stage. "I can say that from the first moment I played Metal Gear Solid 2, I knew I was experiencing the work of an artist whose craft just hits different. And he's been an inspiration to me, and the opportunity to collaborate with him is truly incredible.

"In my films, I'm always trying to maximize the immersion, put the audience into the main character's shoes. Hideo is the master of this, and he does it on a whole 'nother level. And what he's cooking up here is completely immersive, utterly terrifying, and I am absolutely honored to be collaborating with the GOAT. Let's go!"

Speaking through his translator, Kojima said that he's a "big fan" of Peele and pointed out that where he grew up watching movies and became a game director, Peele grew up playing games and became a film director, "so this collaboration will be really awesome."

No release date for OD was announced. It'll obviously release on Xbox, and we're assuming that means it'll release on PC, too.