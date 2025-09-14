Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly, which is apparently the good one, is getting remade and coming to PC
In a Silent Hill 2 situation, we'll have to cross our fingers this is step one to getting the whole original trilogy on PC.
There's one more bit of PC-relevant news to come out of Nintendo's latest blunderbuss of Mario guff, following the Hades 2 release date and Danganronpa 2x2 announcement. It's that Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly is getting a remake, and it'll be available on PC next year.
"This title has undergone a complete overhaul," the Steam page says, "with improvements to everything from visuals and audio to the core gameplay systems and controls. The signature Camera Obscura mechanic, used to capture and fend off spirits, remains a key feature, now offering richer and more engaging gameplay in both exploration and combat. In addition, the new 'Holding Hands with Mayu' mechanic adds a heartfelt touch, letting you experience the deep bond between the sisters like never before."
While two later games in the series, Maiden of Black Water and Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, have made it to PC previously, this is the first time one of the well-received original trilogy will be officially represented on our platform of choice. It's reportedly the scariest one in the whole series too.
Fatal Frame, known as Project Zero in some territories, is about ghosts who can be hurt by taking photos of them. Keeping them in focus while they're trying to murder you, and taking shots at the precise moment they attack—the "fatal frame" of the title—provides the challenge. As does the fact you have to stare at creeps and spectres in first-person through your viewfinder the whole time.
Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly is another 2026 release, though the trailer does end on "early 2026" so maybe we won't have too long to wait.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
