Bloober Team's upcoming horror game Cronos: The New Dawn just got even harder to survive as the 'body-horror monstrosities' can work together

We just got another look at Bloober Team's upcoming horror game Cronos: The New Dawn during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, and instead of revealing anything more about the playable characters this trailer focuses on all the horrendous monsters you'll encounter and how they're actually worse than you'd think.

Inside the Orphans' nest lies a pack of creatures, at first glance they just seem like you're average horrendous horror monsters, but this trailer reveals that these are a little different: "The behaviour pattern of the Orphans populating the area is highly unusual. They become exceptionally aggressive, it's highly recommended to proceed with caution." Great, massive angry monsters, what else could go wrong?

I shouldn't have said that. Not only are these creatures powerful and extremely aggressive on their own but they all have a trick up their sleeve. They can coordinate. And I'm not talking about the coordination from your average online multiplayer game, I'm talking about real and lethal teamwork.

Killing these Orphans seems like a real pain, but at the very least they all look cool. Now I know this won't help very much when it comes to fighting, but I think having so many neat monsters to gawk at will ease the pain of dying numerous times. Body horror has always been a favourite of mine, it may seem like a cheap sell but I can't help but love to discover all the hideous monster designs.

When I wasn't just staring at all the monsters I also noticed some of the new locations shown off in this trailer. This post-apocalyptic setting is full of derelict brutalist architecture, dark corridors, and your obligatory run down scientific test centre. All in all, it looks like a great place to explore, even if there'll likely be tons of jumpscares witing around every corner.

Cronos: The New Dawn also follows on from Bloober Team's successful Silent Hill 2 remake. I enjoyed my time with the Silent Hill 2 remake, which isn't shocking as I love the original and this remake was very loyal to its predecessor. But, to give Bloober Team some credit, I thought it was executed well. So I'm quite excited to see what these devs pull off with an original creation. But watching the traveller punch their way through hordes of zombies is reminiscent of destroying monsters in the USG Ishimura in Dead Space, so again, I don't think they can go too wrong with this.