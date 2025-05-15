The best-looking GTA 5 visual overhaul mod of all time lands today—these exclusive screens are so lifelike they'll make you question what is real

The latest instalment of the renowned NaturalVision GTA 5 visual overhaul mod series will launch on May 15—which you may have noticed is today.

NaturalVision Enhanced will leverage Rockstar's newly-introduced RTGI (ray traced global illumination) implementation, while also introducing a new real-time tunables menu that'll allow players with high-end hardware to push in-game realism to new levels.

Led by prolific Grand Theft Auto modder Razed, NaturalVision Enhanced is downloadable for free and builds upon the host of adjustments rolled out in previous NaturalVision entries, including environmental weathers, ambient colours and world textures.

When all of that and more comes together, it looks incredible. Here are a handful of exclusive screens shared with PC Gamer:

"I'm currently working on a trailer with my editor Denis, which we're planning to release alongside NaturalVision Enhanced," says Razed. "In the meantime, we're still polishing the mod itself, adjusting lighting and weathers, as well as porting over some of our 3D assets from NaturalVision Evolved. It's taking a lot of time because I want everything to look right and work the way it should. "I think screen-space shadows were originally disabled [in the standard version of GTA 5 Enhanced on PC] because they tend to glitch out when the player is too close to the camera. I've enabled them in NaturalVision Enhanced, but they're only visible when the player isn't standing right up against an object or NPC. "Still, the overall visual impact is worth it, and I'd much rather keep them on. They really elevate the ambiance within interiors or during night time." NaturalVision Enhanced will arrive today, and you can find out more on Razed's official website.