'Critical: Organ failure imminent!': GTA 5's newest survival mod turns an irradiated world against you with shadows of Fallout, Stalker and 28 Days Later

Gasp for air in this genuinely terrifying twist on a map so familiar.

The Exclusion Zone
(Image credit: Rockstar/VelyXCore)

As if Los Santos and Blaine County weren't already hostile enough, the latest survival mod to grace the murderous bounds of GTA 5 turns the actual map against us by way of an irradiated hellscape.

Aptly named The Exclusion Zone, modder VelyXCore has rolled out a series of high-risk radioactive hotspots across the San Andreas playground with what the creator describes as a "slow-burn mechanic where the environment itself becomes your deadliest enemy".

They ain't lying, I can confirm, as The Exclusion Zone delivers exactly on what it promises—all the while letting you know this in no uncertain terms. Spending too long in the mod's most irradiated locations inflicts accumulative radiation poisoning—in the same style as the Fallout series—with an organ failure mechanic that, expectedly, stops you pretty dead in your tracks.

In order to survive the mod's handful of affected areas—at the time of writing, these include: Humane Labs (epicenter, critical threat), Fort Zancudo Delta (high threat), Sandy Shores Airfield (medium threat), and LS Airport and Port perimeters (industrial zones)—you'll want to seek out gas masks to prevent radiation poisoning from rising. But, as you might expect, these are hardly found growing on trees.

