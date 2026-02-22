'Critical: Organ failure imminent!': GTA 5's newest survival mod turns an irradiated world against you with shadows of Fallout, Stalker and 28 Days Later

As if Los Santos and Blaine County weren't already hostile enough, the latest survival mod to grace the murderous bounds of GTA 5 turns the actual map against us by way of an irradiated hellscape.

Aptly named The Exclusion Zone, modder VelyXCore has rolled out a series of high-risk radioactive hotspots across the San Andreas playground with what the creator describes as a "slow-burn mechanic where the environment itself becomes your deadliest enemy".

They ain't lying, I can confirm, as The Exclusion Zone delivers exactly on what it promises—all the while letting you know this in no uncertain terms. Spending too long in the mod's most irradiated locations inflicts accumulative radiation poisoning—in the same style as the Fallout series—with an organ failure mechanic that, expectedly, stops you pretty dead in your tracks.

Through this, The Exclusion Zone doesn't force instant health drain tactics on you, but instead lets you grow progressively unwell the closer you get to the source. A tweaked "clean and modern" UI details your current exposure levels, meaning that when the words "Critical: Organ failure imminent!" flash across the top of your screen, exclamation mark and all, you know you're up shit creek without a paddle.

In order to survive the mod's handful of affected areas—at the time of writing, these include: Humane Labs (epicenter, critical threat), Fort Zancudo Delta (high threat), Sandy Shores Airfield (medium threat), and LS Airport and Port perimeters (industrial zones)—you'll want to seek out gas masks to prevent radiation poisoning from rising. But, as you might expect, these are hardly found growing on trees.

From here, creator VelyXCore has plans to grow the project, while one comment on the project's GTA5-Mods page suggests doubling up with existing Pripyat add-on maps, otherwise known as the home of the Stalker series. VelyXCore says they plan to add a config file so players can place this mod's radiation zones precisely over the Pripyat map markers. Which makes me want to breathe furiously into a paper bag lest I hyperventilate. But I'm not sure that'll stem the radiation poisoning.