'Rockstar keeps us on our toes': Will we get another GTA 6 trailer before launch, and if so, what can we expect?

The hype for GTA 6 is undeniable, and with Rockstar keeping its cards gripped firmly against its chest, the community has squeezed everything it possibly can from the incoming crime sim's trailers to date.

So far, that amounts to just two snippets of footage, offering a combined glimpse of less than five minutes into life in Leonida and our long-awaited return to Vice City.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1 - YouTube Watch On

As we edge closer to the May 26, 2026 launch date, excitement for a third trailer is growing, but with a far from orthodox road to release thus far—one that's included leaks, court cases and "indefinite" secure hospital sentences, to name but some of its twists and turns—is a third pre-launch outing a given at all?

Your guess, quite frankly, is as good as ours. Which is exactly why we sought insights from some members of the Grand Theft Auto community on whether or not we can expect a third trailer, and, assuming we do get one, what shape it might take.

"Rockstar is known to keep us on our toes during the run-up to a new game launch—you never really know what you're going to get or when," posits staff member, admin, and moderator within the popular and longstanding fansite GTANet.com, GTAKid.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

"A new trailer would be very welcome as we continue the countdown until launch day. What we've seen so far shows the vast amount of detail that has been put into GTA 6 and this no doubt only scratches the surface. It would be great to see a slightly deeper dive into what we can expect when we get our hands on the game such as providing insight on how missions will work, how we interact with other characters, and what else there is to keep us busy across Vice City and the wider State of Leonida."

For one especially dedicated community, mapping Vice and the wider State of Leonida has inspired its own subculture of eagle-eyed cartographers, each of whom appears hell bent on piecing together a tapestry so far shared only in the shortest of snatches.

I tip my hat to the level of determination and dedication that goes into this meticulous level of analysis, but in all honesty I would much prefer Rockstar to show me what's under the hood first-hand.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Prominent GTA community figure Tez echoes a similar sentiment in the hope of a third trailer showcasing some of Vice City's activities away from the inevitable narrative twists and turns that lie ahead.

"I'd really love to see the third trailer shift focus away from the main story and instead dive deeper into the day-to-day life and hobbies of Leonida's citizens," says Tez. "Showing us the type of activities we could have in-game like fishing, hunting, off-roading, drifting, street racing, perhaps horse racing, scuba diving, the type of sports and bar games we would have, and so on, that'd be fantastic."

GTA Forums moderator Spider-Vice reckons we'll see more of GTA 6 in action between now and May 26 next year, while also acknowledging the uncharted territory this game's promotion has endured over the last several years.

He says: "GTA 6 will probably have multiple new videos, and even a trailer before launch—previous Grand Theft Auto, and even Red Dead Redemption games, have had trailers both focused on the story, and the world, plus the usual gameplay trailers that show us how the game plays and feels.

"With this being a whole new GTA game, it's possible Rockstar will want to market it in a different way (which has been kind of true thus far), so it's possible we might even see more kinds of trailers between now and next year."

Nothing's a given with Rockstar, but with many months between now and its console launch, there's still plenty of time for the studio to give us a closer look at its new take on Vice City.