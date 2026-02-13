Hurry, you have less than 1 week to move to Norway and have a baby with someone: 'Lie together today, get GTA 6 free from us in 9 months'

News
By published

Note: Do not actually do this.

Protagonists Jason and Lucia in Grand Theft Auto 6.
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

How excited are you for Grand Theft Auto 6? Pretty excited? Oh yeah, well, prove it—move to Norway and have a child. What, you don't want to? I knew you were chicken. I knew you didn't have what it takes.

In case you're wondering whether I have gone fully mad, the answer is 'only slightly'. This is an actual deal that retailer Komplett, a Scandinavian gaming and PC store, is offering on its Instagram (thanks, Metro).

Or, y'know. Take care of the bearer of your child—or yourself, depending on what equipment you've got.

I couldn't find the exact costs for Norway, but here in the UK, the estimated cost of raising a child to the ripe old age of 18 is estimated to be around £250,000 - £300,000. We don't know how much GTA 6 costs yet, but assuming the rumours of an $80 (approximately £58) price tag are true, that means having a child to get a free copy of GTA 6 is around 5,172 times more expensive than just buying the damn thing.

Also, like. The chances are you're not exactly going to land on the day. Please don't attempt this—but if by any chance you happen to be Norwegian AND the proud owner of a newborn child, I am sure your significant other won't mind a quick trip away from the fragile, precious life you've brought into the world to pop to Komplett and cash in your good fortune.

GTA 6GTA 6 map:GTA 6 carsGTA 5 modsGTA 5 cheatsSan Andreas cheats

GTA 6: Everything we know
GTA 6 map: Cruisin' Leonida
GTA 6 cars: The lineup
GTA 5 mods: Revved up
GTA 5 cheats: Phone it in
San Andreas cheats: All the codes

TOPICS
Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.