GTA Online's Money Fronts update is basically Breaking Bad minus the meth

GTA Online's next major update is called Money Fronts, and it introduces a trio of new businesses that players can use to butter up their bottom line with some extra passive income.

Landing on June 17, GTA Online's latest update is all about empowering small businesses and supporting the local economy with a little bit of money laundering. After 12 long years, we can finally buy the Hands On Car Wash and other San Andreas storefronts.

This update won't have you washing cars, but you'll still have to oversee day-to-day operations to avoid suspicion and ward off police raids.

Working with longtime cartel companion Martin Madrazo, you can pull in passive income from every corner of your criminal empire and clean that cash for easier spending. Yes, the Money Fronts update focuses on background earnings instead of high-stakes heists, but there are still quite a few things to manage as the new owner of these "legal" businesses.

Illicit dealings will generate Heat, and your laundering operations will slow to a crawl if things get too hot. Heat can be reduced by playing the role of a small business owner and managing the legal side of things, and the laundering will continue once things are back to normal. This system sounds a lot like the police raids for Motorcycle Club businesses and nightclubs, two of GTA Online's other passive income generators.

GTA Online players have already drawn comparisons to Breaking Bad (the car wash part, not the meth part), but there's more to this update than telling federal investigators to have an A1 day to distract them from your illegal money laundering operation.

You can also buy Smoke on the Water Prescription Cannabis and Higgins Helitours, two other businesses that will expand the scope of your laundering scheme and even boost earnings for existing weed farms and air freight cargo operations.

Veteran Los Santos kingpins may not be that excited at the prospect of another passive income meter to stare at, but the Money Fronts update also introduces a ton of quality of life features separate from the money laundering businesses.

50 new vehicles are getting Missile Lock-On Jammer capabilities so 12-year-olds can't grief your sell missions with an Oppressor they bought with their parents' credit card, and the Boxville Van delivery missions have been completely removed from the pool of biker sell missions. Several cutscenes are now skippable as well, so the Dr. Dre Contract missions won't be as annoying anymore.

#GTAOnline Money Fronts will also introduce new rides like the Karin Everon RS (SUV), Karin Woodlander (SUV), Declasse Tampa GT (Muscle), and the Western Police Bike with the Summer Highway Patrol Outfit. GTA+ Members get early access to the new Överflöd Suzume supercar. pic.twitter.com/AC1w2665LQJune 11, 2025

GTA Online is also finally getting more police-related stuff to do with the Money Fronts update, which is big news for unemployed RP sickos. The Summer Highway Patrol outfit and Western Police Bike—originally featured in story mode—will be available for purchase when Money Fronts launches.

GTA Online is still going strong even with GTA 6 less than a year out, and we can expect one or two more big updates before the sequel hits next May. Hopefully Money Fronts lays the groundwork for more purchasable properties in the next iteration of GTA Online (whatever that ends up looking like).